Chundy Land & Cattle 9th Annual Maternal Performance Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 03/15/2025
- Location: Ogallala Livestock Auction Market – Ogallala, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Kyle Schow
- Averages:
75 Angus and SimAngus Bulls averaged $5,120
8 registered Angus and SimAngus open heifers averaged $3,019
60 commercial open replacement heifers averaged $2,438
Top Bull:
Lot 1 – $8,000. Chundy True North 4014. 12/31/23; Sire: Square B True North 8052; MGS: Tehama Tahoe B767. Sold to Larry Winger of Haigler, Neb.
- Comments:
A strong wind event blew everyone in to Ogallala Livestock Auction Market for Chundy Land and Cattle’s annual production sale. The in-house crowd was large, and the internet participation was active with ranchers looking to purchase Angus and SimAngus bulls. The Chundy program is known for providing maternal genetics without sacrificing performance. These cattle are expected to work for a living and will add longevity and stay ability without giving up pounds at weaning. Congratulations to the Jones family on another successful sale.
Trending - News
See more