Chuting the breeze with 3-time PRCA World Champ Tim O’Connell

Veteran barerback cowboy Tim O'Connell showed back in 2017 why he was a defending PRCA world champ with this 87-point ride aboard Contintental Drift that earned him his first Cheyenne Frontier Days buckle. Photo by Lincoln Rogers

Even with three PRCA world champion titles (2016-2018), nine straight Wrangler National Finals Rodeo appearances, and almost $2,500,000 in career earnings in his rearview mirror, 31-year-old Iowa bareback cowboy Tim O’Connell does not slow down. The successful cowboy chartered a plane to show up at the high-profile 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo (Sunday Aug. 6) in Castle Rock, Colo., and made it pay off with a 90-point ride aboard Summit Pro Rodeo’s Game Trail that tied for first place and earned him a check for $4,079. Lincoln Rogers caught up with O’Connell behind the chutes after his winning effort to talk about the ride and about the sport of rodeo. (Note – Questions and Answers lightly edited for flow and length)

Rogers: You just tied for first place. Tell me about your ride.

O’Connell: I have been excited all week since I saw the draw. I didn’t care what number was sitting over here in the lead, I knew I had a chance to take it over. I have watched a lot of guys get on that horse; watched Jess Pope on him at the NFR be 88. Watched Tanner Aus win The Ellensburg Rodeo on him two years in a row, but he is so much cooler when you are tied to him. He looks cool when he is bucking and watching someone else be a lot of points, but he is way cooler when you are tied to him and you get to be the points. He was so good today. He went out there and it felt like we were 3 feet in the air and he was kicking. I had to tell myself, do not open up, because he has enough in him to bring you down. Don’t make a mistake, ride him for what he is and you will be a lot of points. And sure enough, I was 90.

Rogers: It is nice when the experience lives up to what you think it is going to be, isn’t it?

O’Connell: It really is. When you see a superstar, I try to watch horses and imagine what they feel like. You can ask everyone what they feel like, but you don’t know until you are tied to them and he is special.

Rogers: Can you tell me more about how your horse felt today?

O’Connell: He really jumped up in the air and kicked and you could feel that, but he had a lot of empty drop to him. In the middle of it, about the 4-second mark, I thought he was stacking up and I was like, you need to let him go and let it all hang out. Something inside of me said, don’t do it, don’t do it because he has the ability to turn back. So, if he would have caught me up here turning back, he could have easily just dumped me off. I am glad I listened to myself for once. (laugh)

Rogers: I wanted to ask you about the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo. Last year they jumped up into the Large Rodeo category. This year they joined the ProRodoeo Playoff Tour. How nice is it for you guys to see more and more rodeos like this adding money and becoming larger and for the sport of rodeo to keep growing?

O’Connell: It is special. I wish to some degree, people could see how serious we take this. We are not a bunch of drunk degenerates that are just doing this for fun. We are professional athletes. This is our job and this is how we feed our families. We put in a lot of time away from this sport to make sure we are physically fit and mentally fit and make sure our riding is up to par, because the guys are so dang good. It is really exciting for me, being 31 now and being a 10-year veteran of this sport, I have had to progress my game, I have had to step up, I have had to put more hours in and make sure I am sharper than I ever was. These young kids, I have traveled with Jess Pope for the last five years. We have four world championships and 6 six (NFR) average titles between the two of us. When we go rodeoing, we can’t take a day off, because the guy that is riding in the passenger seat right next to you is one of the very best in the world. He will probably go down as one of the best to ever play this game by the time his career is done. I am a three-time world champion and probably the same could be said for me, but I feel like I still have a lot to prove and a lot to earn each and every day. That is what is so exciting about this rookie class. These rookies are so dang good. It is making all of us be better, and the stock contractors too.

Rogers: I was going to ask you about the bucking stock and how good they are.

O’Connell: Just in the last 10 years, it is amazing. When I go back and study film, some of the stuff that we took to my first NFR, you wouldn’t even consider taking to a circuit finals now. That is how great these guys have come with their breeding programs. And these committees have seen it and they are stepping up to get their money up to be a tour rodeo to make sure we are taking the time out to show up. We chartered a plane to get here. We go back to the Dodge City Roundup finals after this. I wouldn’t do that at any other rodeo this week, but I will do that for Castle Rock because they gave us a whole opportunity to come here and showcase our talents. I am pretty thankful.

Three-time PRCA world champion Tim O’Connell celebrated with the big crowd after winning his second Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo buckle in 2021. “I wish to some degree, people could see how serious we take this,” said O’Connell about all the time and effort the professional rodeo cowboys put into to being at the top of the sport. Photo by Lincoln Rogers Tim-RFP-082123

Knowing a good ride when he saw one, this PRCA judge helped award three-time world champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell a 90-point ride and a share of first place at the high-profile 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 6). Photo by Lincoln Rogers Tim-RFP-082123-1

In just his third year of professional rodeo, Tim O’Connell started piling up wins in big rodeos, like this crowd-pleasing 89-point ride aboard Black Kat that won him the buckle at the 2014 Greeley Stampede Rodeo in Greeley, Colo. Photo by Lincoln Rogers Tim-RFP-082123-2