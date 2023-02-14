Chvatal named executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board

The Nebraska Soybean Board is pleased to announce that Andy Chvatal has been named as executive director of NSB, effective Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

In his position, Chvatal will work on behalf of the state’s soybean farmers and contribute to the mission of NSB, which is to grow value for Nebraska farmers by maximizing their checkoff investments. Chvatal will work to meet NSB’s goals through the leadership of strategic programming in the areas of farmer support, production research, community engagement and demand. He will direct program development, maintain and establish partnerships, and oversee fiscal and contract management.

Prior to joining NSB, Andy spent eight years as an ag advisor for Frontier Cooperative, overseeing other advisers and assisting farmers with agronomic inputs and new technology. Previous to his career with Frontier Cooperative, Andy spent four years working in industry relations with NSB. In addition to agribusiness experience, Chvatal also farms with his family near Malmo, Neb.

“I am excited to welcome Andy Chvatal as our new executive director,” said Doug Saathoff, NSB chairman and farmer from Trumbull. “Andy brings great talent, knowledge and a true passion for Nebraska farmers and the entire agricultural industry. He will be a major asset to our organization and will effectively lead the board and staff, ensuring that the Nebraska Soybean Board remains at the forefront of innovation and industry advancements.”

Chvatal grew up on a diversified farm near Malmo where his family continues to raise corn and soybeans and manages a breeding heifer operation. He attended Bishop Neumann Catholic High School in Wahoo followed by Nebraska Wesleyan University where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

“I am very honored to be back and working on behalf of Nebraska soybean farmers,” said Andy Chvatal, new NSB executive director. “We will make sure the checkoff remains a great investment by continuing to maintain relevance for today’s progressive farmers, while also balancing the needs of the evolving consumer. The staff and board of directors share a strong passion for agriculture, and I’m excited to bring my experiences and ideas to this team.”

Chvatal can be contacted and welcomed at andy@nebraskasoybeans.org .

Reinke recognizes Deines Irrigation as a top 5 dealer in territory

Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and precision irrigation technology, has recognized Deines Irrigation as a top five dealership for total sales in the west central territory.

With locations in Gering and Torrington, Wyo., the dealership also earned Reinke’s Diamond Pride award for their performance in the last year.

“Reinke is honored to work with Deines Irrigation to help them serve the growers in their area,” said Chris Roth, Reinke president. “We’re proud to award their efforts and we appreciate their dedication as we continue to develop and implement precision irrigation equipment and technology to help growers increase yields and profitability.”

Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada come together annually for the company’s sales convention to recognize select Reinke dealers for their hard work and commitment to serve growers. The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.