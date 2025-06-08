CICA against appointment of Rosmarino to SLB

The Colorado Independent CattleGrowers Association is opposed to the appointment of Nicole Rosmarino as the director of the State Land Board. As a known activist promoting the “Rewilding of the American West,” Rosmarino’s philosophy runs counter to one of the goals of the SLB, to support agriculture in our state. Part of the agriculture goal is to support future generations of agriculture lessees. Rosmarino shows little respect for the agriculture economy or for the Colorado families who have worked tirelessly to build and maintain this consistent income for Colorado schoolchildren.

The SLB leadership requires a business mind, experience in building financial streams, and commitment to supporting proven, long term income sources. Rosmarino’s experience appears to lie in direct opposition to the historical income generating activities of The School Trust. Of the $4.1 billion in assets, 58% is in land engaged in production agriculture, 13% is in minerals (mostly oil and gas), 26% is in the Permanent Fund (of which the principal cannot be touched, but is invested to generate income), and finally, 3% is in commercial real estate. Note, none of that is in any kind of refuge. It’s also important to note that land in refuges does not generate income. Rosmarino does not appear to have any experience in production agriculture, oil and gas production, or even financial investment planning.

Looking at this candidate, and her background, we have to ask the question: Was anyone else allowed to apply for this position? Does this candidate meet the minimum qualifications for the job description for this position? Was there even an opening advertised for this position? Was the SLB policy for hiring followed?

Rosmarino has made it very clear throughout her career that she opposes ranching, oil and gas production, and any activity on western lands that stands in the way of her “rewilding” goals. Through her institution of the Southern Plains Land Trust, Rosmarino has taken hundreds of acres of formerly family-run ag land out of production, and she openly advocates that it is not enough. Her association with radical “anti-ranching,” “anti-oil and gas,” and generally “anti-human” life on our Colorado prairies makes her an adversary of everything the Colorado SLB has achieved to date. Working with environmentally radical non-governmental organizations does not qualify anyone for this important position, in fact it should disqualify any candidate. Colorado’s schoolchildren need to be able to depend on someone to keep a reliable income stream now, and into eternity, someone who understands how to foster income development, not squelch it.

For these reasons, Colorado Independent CattleGrower’s Association opposes Nicole Rosmarino as the director of the State Land Board and we urge readers to contact Gov. Jared Polis, Department of Natural Resources director Dan Gibbs, president of the Colorado Senate James Coleman, as well as local senators and representatives to voice opposition to this latest appointment