Cinnamon-Raisin Buns | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 c. flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 1/2 tbsp. sugar

3 tbsp. sliced butter

1/2 c. powdered sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 c. raisins

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

3/4 c. milk

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Combine flour, baking powder, sugar, cinnamon and salt.

Cut in butter, add raisins.

Add milk.

Stir until just moistened.

Knead on floured surface five times.

Roll to half-inch thickness and cut with biscuit cutter.

Place on cookie sheet and bake for 11 minutes.

Combine powdered sugar and milk.

Drizzle over warm rolls.