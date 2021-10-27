Citizen scientists invited to join the Great Stink Bug Challenge

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Citizen scientists are needed to hunt for stink bugs that damage vegetables, field crops and landscape ornamentals.

The Great Stink Bug Challenge team seeks citizen scientists ages 12 and older to trap stink bugs and record information about them, said University of Missouri Extension entomologist Kevin Rice.

Citizen scientists set out sticky traps baited with pheromones weekly to collect data. Using provided identification guides, they identify and record stink bug species that are captured. This information helps researchers estimate stink bug populations in field crops.

The eight-week challenge is sponsored by Trécé Inc., an Oklahoma-based manufacturer of products for insect monitoring and control.

In addition to Rice, Great Stink Bug Challenge team members are Joan Hickman, a retired 4-H youth specialist; Kelsey Benthall, an MU doctoral student; and Danielle Kirkpatrick, an entomologist and technical support coordinator at Trécé.

For more information, go to TheGreatStinkBugChallenge.org or email greatstinkbugchallenge@gmail.com .

Learn more about stink bugs at extension.missouri.edu/programs/cotton-extension/cotton-pests/stink-bugs.