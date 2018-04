Citrus Strips | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

3 large oranges

Cold water

3 c. sugar, divided

1 c. water

Remove peel from fruit; cut into 1/4-inch by 1 1/2-inch pieces.

In medium saucepan, cover peel with cold water.

Bring to a boil and cook until tender, pouring off water and adding fresh water several times; drain.

With spoon, remove white inner portion of peel.

In medium saucepan, combine 2 cups sugar, water and peel.

Cook over low heat until peel appears candied and almost transparent.

Remove peel, and allow excess water to drain back into saucepan.

Roll peel pieces in remaining 1 cup sugar until well-coated.

Place on wire rack and let dry about 4 hours.