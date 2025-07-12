City mouse, country house

Many folks have moved to this area to have a change from city life. Of course, “city” may mean New York City to some and Minneapolis or even Rapid City, S.D., to others. “Country” may mean Casper, Wyo., (if they moved from New York City) or out on the plains. It is all relative. So are the adjustments. How do you know, in advance, whether or not you may be cut out for country life?

First, you should consider if you like to learn new things. Are you afraid to ask questions? When people visit our farm, I always try to put them at ease with the old adage, “There are no stupid questions,” so I can have an idea what they are thinking. We had a young woman from New York City visiting here who wanted to know three things: Why don’t our rural fire trucks have ladders, where do the cows go when it rains, and why are there no street lights all along the rural — though blacktopped road — between one town and another, a distance of 20 miles?

Being from here, none of us would have thought to tell her until she asked. It showed that she was thinking and comparing our everyday life with hers. But she was just visiting. What of someone who moves here, especially without much prior planning? Do they stay long? Do they feel comfortable? Do they get right into the community activities and try to contribute? Or are they what are called, not very affectionately, “squatters?”

If you decide to move to the country and you buy a piece of “cheap” undeveloped land, what might it truly cost you to get settled into a familiar lifestyle? Around here, getting electric lines run to the property can cost at least $10,000 per mile. Read that again. Drilling a well might be quite costly, if indeed there is even water available. Septic systems can only be used where the land is compatible. Most counties have zoning ordinances to consider.

What about the social aspects? We are fortunate in this area to have many theater productions and other opportunities for entertainment, though they are not Broadway shows. Will you be retired or working from home after the big move? If you enjoy your own company, the country life might suit you better than if you are used to a daily coffee klatch. If you are going to retire from a large corporation where you are surrounded by people every day, you might wish to take smaller steps along the way to moving to the country and consider how well suited you are to the changes.

Ambulances and fire departments in the country are run by trained volunteers. Because of distances, emergency crews can take some time to arrive on the scene. If you know that you have severe health problems, think it over very carefully before you move to the boondocks. The life you save may be your own.

