Civil rights group urges ‘no’ vote on farm bill, will score it

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights Monday urged House members on Monday to vote against the farm bill.

In a letter to House members, the coalition, which is composed of more than 200 national organizations to promote and protect American civil and human rights, said "The proposed changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, specifically the expansion of stringent work requirements, will threaten the economic security of low-income individuals across the country."

"Congress should instead combat hunger and food insecurity by protecting and strengthening SNAP in a bipartisan farm bill," the group said.

"We urge the House to vote no on H.R. 2 to protect the millions of people across the country who depend on SNAP to access adequate nutrition for themselves and their families."

The six-page letter also said, "The Leadership Conference will score your position on H.R. 2 in our voting record for the second session of the 115th Congress."