CLA annual meeting will be held April 4-5 in Loveland, Colo.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado Livestock Association's annual meeting is one of the largest gatherings of livestock producers and trade show vendors in Colorado. The event kicks off on April 4 in the afternoon with species council meetings followed by the evening welcome reception and Colorado's Finest Celebration, a delicious meal showcasing Colorado's livestock industry. Join us and spend the evening tasting the best of Colorado agriculture. Thursday morning the CLA annual membership meeting will be held to elect leadership and conduct association business.

The highlight of this year's event will be the presentation by Alicia Rainwater from The Center for Generational Kinetics. The Center for Generational Kinetics solves tough generational challenges with Gen Z, Millennials, Gen Y, Gen X, and Baby Boomers. Rainwater will deliver a rare combination of research-based insight, unforgettable entertainment and specific, practical solutions that you can use immediately to drive results.

The past presidents of CLA and the Colorado Cattle Feeder's Association will be celebrated for their leadership at Thursday's luncheon. CLA President Nolan Stone will give his outgoing presidential address. CLA will present its highest honor, the Top Choice Award, to Dean Ajay Menon for his leadership of Colorado State University's College of Agricultural Sciences. The meeting will conclude with the CLA board of directors meeting in the afternoon.

The pre-registration deadline is March 30, 2018. Further information on the schedule, registration and hotel rooms can be found online at http://www.coloradolivestock.org/events/annual.