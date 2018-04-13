CLA names Arndt 2018 Legislator of the Year

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado Livestock Association named Colorado state Rep. Jeni Arndt as its "Legislator of the Year" at its recent annual meeting for her leadership and commitment to Colorado's agriculture and livestock industry.

"Jeni believes that good politics and good legislation begins with good communication, early and often, and to reach out and engage those on both sides of any issue," said Bill Hammerich, CEO of CLA. "She is a collaborator and she keeps her focus on the issue at hand and is not distracted by politics. CLA is honored to recognize her for her leadership and commitment to serve our state."

Arndt serves as the Chair of the Colorado House of Representative's Agriculture Livestock and Natural Resources Committee, is a member of the Business Affairs and Labor Committee, House Select Committee on Climate Responsibility and the Statutory Revision Committee.

Arndt graduated from Poudre High School in Fort Collins, Colo. She received her bachelor's degree in sociology from Colorado College, her M.A. in geography from the University of Colorado, her M.A. in special education from Purdue University and her PhD. in literacy from Purdue. She has also completed M.B.A. coursework at Colorado State University. Her professional experience includes working as an ESL teacher, serving in the Peace Corps, teaching special education, serving as a middle school principal and servings as a university faculty member.