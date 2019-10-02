Clean Diesel Rebate applications accepted through Jan. 17

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s 2019 Clean Diesel Rebate Program is now accepting applications for two types of rebates – local diesel truck replacements and agricultural irrigation pump diesel engine replacements. Applications must be submitted to NDEE by Jan. 17, 2020, to be considered.

NDEE established the Nebraska Clean Diesel Program in 2008 to distribute funding received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the purpose of reducing diesel emissions and improving air quality in the state.

The number of rebates offered in each category listed below may be subject to change, depending on the number of applications received in each category. Rebates will be offered for:

Local Diesel Truck Replacements – Funding will assist with the early replacement of diesel trucks with new, cleaner trucks. Trucks eligible for replacement are heavy-duty diesel refuse trucks and medium- to heavy-duty diesel trucks used in local construction, delivery, or maintenance operations. The new trucks may be powered by diesel engines or by Compressed Natural Gas engines that comply with stricter nitrogen oxide emission standards. NDEE will reimburse 35% of the cost of a new CNG-fueled truck up to a maximum of $120,000, or 25% of the cost of a new diesel truck up to a maximum of $70,000. NDEE anticipates funding replacement of five refuse trucks and seven local construction, delivery and maintenance trucks. Individual applicants may apply for a rebate for up to two trucks.

Agricultural Irrigation Pump Diesel Engine Replacement – Funding will assist farmers with the replacement of irrigation pump diesel engines with electric equipment. Diesel engines may be replaced with an electric motor to power a surface pump or by connecting an existing submersible pump directly to the electric grid. NDEE will reimburse 60% of the cost of the electrical equipment, installation, and required electric line extension up to a maximum of $20,000. NDEE anticipates funding 17 irrigation engine rebates.

More information about the Nebraska Clean Diesel Rebate Program, including rebate applications, can be found at NDEE’s Clean Diesel Program webpage: http://deq.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/NCDGP.