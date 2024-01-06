Clear bag policy changes, schedule and more for the Greeley Stampede

The 2024 Greeley Stampede is going to be an amazing community celebration that you won’t want to miss. Although there is still a lot of work to be done before gates open, the Greeley Stampede committee and staff want to share some changes that you can expect for the event as well as important information about the concert announcement and schedule.

To start with, the 2024 event is scheduled for June 26 through July 7. Yep, you read that date right. The event this year will go past July 4 to the 7. “With the fourth falling on a Thursday this year,” said Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede CEO, “we will continue the event through the weekend.” As far as the parade and fireworks go, those will still be on the Fourth of July along with American Bull Fighting. Since there are several other events in the arena after the fourth, the Demolition Derby will be on Sunday, July 7. “For the safety of our guests and rodeo contestants, we make sure the demo derby is the last event in the arena,” said Jerod Lichtenberg, Greeley Stampede grounds chairman. “This gives us plenty of time to clean-up the metal scraps and debris from the derby for the safety of our guests and rodeo athletes.”

Northern Colorado’s best concert deal is back once again in 2024 with the SuperStars+ Concert Series package. “We are thrilled to bring premium entertainment at an affordable price to our northern Colorado community,” said Cory Sample, Greeley Stampede music production chairman. “There isn’t a better deal around. For the cost of one concert south of us, we’re offering six.” SuperStars+ Concert Series packages will include one ticket to all six concerts for one low price, starting at $150 for a limited time. That’s only $25 per concert. You can expect to see the SuperStars+ Concert Series presented by Power Services Company lineup announced mid-February in 2024. Shortly after the concert announcement, tickets for the 2024 event will go on sale starting with the concert packages. More about the concert lineup announcement and ticket information will be released early 2024. Interested in becoming a season ticket holder or need to renew yours? Email Katie Baker, Greeley Stampede ticket manager, at katie@greeleystampede.org for more information and availability. Becoming a season ticket holder gives you the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public and secure your seats for all arena events. As a season ticket holder, you will also be the first to learn about special events and receive exclusive offers.

Starting in 2024, the Greeley Stampede will be updating the clear bag policy to be park wide. Previously, starting back in 2019, the clear bag policy only applied to arena events. With current trends in the event and entertainment industry, clear bag policies are becoming standard. “We know that this will be a bit of a change from previous years,” said Junior Barrios, Greeley Stampede admissions chairman, “but moving to park wide clear bag makes sense for the arena events and admissions to speed up lines and better our guest experience.” Jon Patton, Greeley Stampede security chairman, added, “One major goal of the stampede is to continue to provide a safe environment for all guests to enjoy. The park wide clear bag policy will help us in achieving that goal.” Guests arriving to the event are encouraged to limit the items coming into the park by only bringing what you need for the day. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and diaper bags. For more information about the updated clear bag policy and a list of items that need to stay at home, visit greeleystampede.org/p/clear-bag-policy.

2024 Arena Events Schedule

Wednesday, June 26 PRCA Xtreme Bulls

Thursday, June 27 PRCA ProRodeo #1 – First Responders Appreciation

Friday, June 28 SuperStars+ Series Concert #1

Saturday, June 29 PRCA ProRodeo #2

SuperStars+ Series Concert #2

Sunday, June 30 PRCA ProRodeo #3

SuperStars+ Series Concert #3

Monday, July 1 PRCA ProRodeo #4 – Tough Enough to Wear Pink

Tuesday, July 2 PRCA ProRodeo #5 – Military Appreciation

Wednesday, July 3 PRCA ProRodeo – Finals

Thursday, July 4 American Bull Fighting

SuperStars+ Series Concert #4

Friday, July 5 SuperStars+ Series Concert #5

Saturday, July 6 SuperStars+ Series Concert #6

Sunday, July 7 Demolition Derby

The Greeley Stampede is always looking for groups to help make the event a success. Compensation is available for volunteer time to assist our communities’ non-profits and organizations with their mission. To learn more about available volunteer opportunities, e-mail Jesse Leos at volunteers@greeleystampede.org .

