Cleary Building Corp. announces sale of its 117,000th building

VERONA, Wis. — Cleary Building Corp., the fastest growing company in their industry, proudly announces the sale of its 117,000th building. The building was sold by Branch Manager Ross Coalson out of Cleary’s Scottsbluff, Neb., office. The building was sold to Timothy Wargo and Susan Smith in Brule, Neb.

With 117,000 buildings sold, Cleary Building Corp. hasn’t lost sight of the customer service and quality craftsmanship that have been the threshold of their success. Each Cleary building is unique in its own right, customized to the client’s needs with endless design possibilities and backed by the strongest warranties in the industry.

For more information about Cleary, go to ClearyBuilding.com. At ClearyBuilding.com, visitors can access Cleary’s online Advanced Building Search function, which is a highly utilized method for finding the exact building to suit a wide range of needs. Online tools such as Cleary’s Digital Floor Planner and Color Visualizer are also available on ClearyBuilding.com to help visitors start planning for the construction of the building of their dreams.

Cleary Building Corp. is a debt free, family-owned company in business since 1978. The Corporate World Headquarters office and manufacturing plant are located in Verona, Wis. Additional manufacturing facilities are located in Grand Island, Neb., and Hazelton, Idaho. Cleary Building Corp. employs over 800 full-time employees throughout the United States at its 81 branch offices. For more information about Cleary Building Corp., contact us: (800) 373-5550 or visit ClearyBuilding.com. Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturdays.