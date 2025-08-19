Closure of small-town newspapers a sad day

When I read the news about News Media Corp. closing 14 newspapers in Wyoming, seven in Illinois, five in Arizona, four in South Dakota and one in Nebraska, it made my heart hurt.

When I was growing up, my family lived in a small town called Adams, N.D., — before we eventually moved to Edinburg, N.D. — not farm from the farm where my grandparents lived. The local newspaper called The Adams Times — I don’t remember if it was daily or weekly — had a section that covered everything that was happening in town and residents would send in snippets about their family and friends. For instance, my grandmother would always write in a few paragraphs whenever her family came to visit. As a kid, I thought it was pretty cool when my name appeared in the newspaper.

Sometimes people would alert the community through the newspaper that their family members were coming to town so that their old classmates and friends would know and could come to visit them.

This was a way for people in the community to keep in touch, kind of like Facebook only not as sophisticated.

Small, local newspapers are often the heart of many communities. Yes, at times they can be adversarial because they might print something you don’t like, but in most cases it’s because their job is to print the news even though it may be uncomfortable for some. And, in small communities is can be tricky, which is why I have a lot of respect for small town publishers, editors and reporters.

When a newspaper in a large city publishes a controversial story, their critics will immediately respond. But in most cases those critics probably reside miles from the newspaper office. In small towns, those critics live next door, a few houses down, across the street or down the next block.

Although I never worked for a small newspaper — I was lucky enough to start at a regional ag publication — I know many people who got their start in small town papers. Many of them were still in high school when they started taking photos or writing stories for their local paper. And, many of these people eventually took over their local paper and in some instances went on to larger newspapers and other publications.

I feel bad for these people who live in these communities that are losing their newspapers. Not everyone can attend community meetings and events but everyone can read about it in their local paper.

I have seen this trend of local newspapers shutting down for a long time, starting with the advent of the internet. Most of these papers started out publishing papers seven days a week but eventually had to cut back to two or three days a week. This was detrimental, as newspapers rely on subscription revenue. They also rely on advertising, so as many small towns have lost businesses, advertising has dried up.

According to a story from the Associated Press, “The closure follows a decades-long pattern of financial challenges for local newspapers — the U.S. has lost over one-third of its print newspapers and two-thirds of its newspaper journalists since 2004 as the news media has struggled to adopt to a changing readership and revenue landscape, according to the Medill Local News Initiative at Northwestern University.”

Unfortunately, in the case of the Rochelle, Ill.-based News Media Corp. — if the stories I’ve read about the closures are true — it sounds like mismanagement.

No matter the reason, it still sucks and I hope that people in these communities will realize that they will no longer have someone to cover local events and stories.

A few of these newspapers are coming back because the employees and the communities have rallied to keep them. These stories give me and others in the industry hope so, if you don’t already, please support your local newspapers.