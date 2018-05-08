Clovis to leave USDA

Sam Clovis, the Iowa professor who was a campaign aide to Donald Trump when he was a candidate for president, is leaving the Agriculture Department, USDA officials confirmed late Thursday.

Clovis was nominated to be Agriculture undersecretary for research, education and economics, but withdrew amidst controversy,

A USDA spokesperson said, "Dr. Clovis was one of the first people through the door at USDA in January 2017, and we are grateful for his time here. He is a good man and a patriot who for decades has served his country admirably. While we are sad Dr. Clovis is leaving USDA, we wish him well on his future endeavors back home in Iowa."