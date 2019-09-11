CME Group and 4-H to bring Commodity Carnival to 120 state and county fairs

Commodity Carnival is an interactive learning activity that guides participants through the process of growing a steer and selling it at market.

Photo courtesy CME Group

CHICAGO and CHEVY CHASE, Md. — CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, and 4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization delivered by America’s Cooperative Extension System, have announced the seventh year of their partnership to bring the award-winning Commodity Carnival experience to more than 120 state and county fairs across the Midwest this fair season.

The highly engaging experience will tour approximately 120 fairs across nine states, helping young players to learn the basics of risk management in agriculture. The mobile companion app, Risk Ranch, is available across multiple platforms for those unable to participate in person at one of the participating fairs.

“Agriculture has been a vital part of CME Group’s business for more than 170 years,” said Tim Andriesen, CME Group managing director of agricultural products. “Working with National 4-H Council, we’ve reached over 400,000 youth across the country with the Commodity Carnival experience in the last six years. We look forward to supporting the program again this year to educate the next generation of farmers, ranchers and business leaders about the role of risk management in production agriculture.”

“We are so pleased to continue our partnership with CME Group and help prepare today’s youth with skills they need to be successful in the future,” said National 4-H Council President and CEO Jennifer Sirangelo. “The focus and purpose of the Commodity Carnival is to bolster our collective efforts to increase agricultural literacy and highlight the important role of agriculture commodities. Students get to take part in an interactive, hands-on experience that allows them to learn-by-doing.”

Commodity Carnival is an interactive learning activity that guides participants through the process of growing a steer and selling it at market. The game aims to build greater agricultural literacy and awareness of the risks farmers face in bringing food to market. Beyond the fairgrounds, students can also participate through the mobile companion app, Risk Ranch.

CME Group and 4-H first collaborated in 2013, driven by the same mission to prepare future generations of farmers and food producers with respect to risk management in agriculture. To find a list of participating fairs that will be hosting Commodity Carnival this summer and fall, visit http://www.cmegroup.com/4hcarnival.