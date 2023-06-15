CNFR’s second performance sees leaderboard changes 

Dawson Gleaves became the second man at this year’s College National Finals Rodeo to ride two out of three bulls on Wednesday night. Gleaves, who attends Weatherford College scored 74 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s bull named Damage Control and is the only bull rider here so far to have a qualified ride in round 3. CNFR photo by Jackie Jensen

CASPER, Wyo. — Dawson Gleaves of Amarillo, Texas, was the first bull rider to make a qualified ride in the third round of the College National Finals Rodeo Wednesday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Gleaves, whose nickname “Sticky” refers to his ability to “stick” on bucking bulls, became the first cowboy to make an 8-second ride on the unridden bull named Damage Control scoring 74 points. Gleaves, 21, attends Weatherford College. He finished 2022 ranked 25th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s bull riding standings and was reserve champion rookie of the year in his event. He took the overall lead by one point with 153 points on two bulls.

While several bull riders still to compete in round three could bump him from the lead. Among those is Tristen Hutchings from Sul Ross State University who won the title here in 2019. Hutchings will be in Thursday night’s performance. If he is successful, he will be the only competitor here this year that has ridden three bulls to qualify for the Championship Finals. Gleaves, a junior majoring in equine production and management, has guaranteed he will be among the Top 12 who advance to the finals with his two rides.

The tie-down roping race continues to be tight with reigning National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association champion Kincade Henry of Mount Pleasant, Texas, in the driver’s seat. Henry, a junior ag business major at Texas A & M University–Commerce, had won both the first and second rounds. His time of 9.0 seconds in round three on Wednesday put him fourth in the round thus far. His total of 25.0 seconds over three rounds put him at the top of the overall leaderboard, 3.1 seconds ahead of Quade Hiatt of Canyon, Texas, a junior business marketing major at West Texas A & M University, who took the lead in round three with an 8.2.

Kenna McNeill, a graduate student in animal science at the University of Wyoming, leads the third round of goat tying with a time of 5.8 seconds. McNeill, who lives in Laramie, is third overall. Madalyn Richards, a sophomore ag communications major at Texas A & M University, clocked a 6.0 to tie for third in the round and move to second overall, two-tenths of a second faster than McNeill.

Round three at the 2023 CNFR continues Thursday night at 7 p.m. MDT. Thursday is Ribbon Night at the Rodeo with contestants and other attendees encouraged to wear colored ribbons to express support for the fight against all types of cancer.

The following are results after the first performance at the College National Finals Rodeo, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.collegerodeo.com .

Bareback riding: (third round leaders) 1, Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 84 points. 2, Donny Proffit, University of Wyoming, 79. 3, Isaac Ingram, Panola College, 78.5. 4, Quintonn Lunsford, Fort Scott Community College, 77.5. (total on three) 1, Pop3, 234. 2, Allen, 233. 3, Sam Peterson, Clarendon College, 232.5. 4, Donny Proffit, University of Wyoming, 230.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (third round leaders) 1, Quade Hiatt, West Texas A&M University, 8.2 seconds. 2, Cole Eiguren, Treasure Valley Community College, 8.3. 3, Denton Oestmann, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 8.4. 4, (tie) Kincade Henry, Texas A&M Commerce, and Marley Berger, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 9.0. (total on three) 1, Henry, 25.4. 2, Hiatt, 28.1. 3, Bodie Mattson, University of Wyoming, 28.4. 4, Connor Atkinson, Texas A&M University, 28.5. 5, Cutter Carpenter, Texas A&M University – Commerce, 29.2. 6, Eiguren, 29.3.

Breakaway Roping (third round leaders) 1, (tie) Kenli Raby, Missouri Valley College, and Emma Eiguren, Treasure Valley Community College, 2.0 seconds each. 3, Bailey Stuva, Northeast Oklahoma A&M University, 2.4. 4, Baylee Johnston, New Mexico State University, 2.5. (total on three) 1, Tyree Cochrane, Cal Poly State University, 7.8. 2, Makayla Farkas, West Hills College, 8.2. 3, Samantha Kerns, Treasure Valley Community College, 8.4. 4, Raegan Steed, College of Southern Idaho, 10.7. 5, Kyleigh Winn, Kansas State University, 18.6. (on two) Haiden Thompson, Gillette College, 5.0.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (third round leaders) 1, Slade Keith, Clarendon College, 77.5 points. 2, Bailey Small, Panhandle State University, 77.0. 3, Cauy Masters, Clarendon College, 76.5. 4, (tie) Tucker Bourdet, Cuesta College, and Parker Fleet, Hill College, 76 each. (total on three) 1, Bourdet, 233. 2, Keith, 231.5. 3, Parker Fleet, Hill College, 230.5. 4, Brody McAbee, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 221. 5, Bailey Small, Panhandle State University, 219. 6, Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 212.5.

Steer Wrestling: (third round leaders) 1, Trace Harris, Texas A&M University, 3.6 seconds. 2, Colt honey, Texas Tech University, 5.0. 3, Logan Atkinson, Walla Walla Community College, 5.3. 4, Bradley Hesnor, McNeese State University, 7.5. (total on three) 1, Hesnor, 22.3. 2, Austin Madison, Black Hills State University, 23.2. 3, Honey, 25.4. 4, Kaden Wooters, Mid-Plains Community College, 38. (on two) 5, Cash Robb, Texas A&M University – Commerce, 10.6. 6, Sherrick Sanborn, New Mexico State University, 12.1.

Goat Tying: (third round leaders) 1, Kenna McNeill, University of Wyoming, 5.8 seconds. 2, Aimee Davis, Cal Poly State University, 5.9. 3, (tie) Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming College; Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M University; and Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State University; 6.0 each. (total on three) 1, Rayhill, 18.2. 2, Richards, 18.4. 3, McNeill, 18.6. 4, Mikenna Schauer, Montana State University – Northern, 19.3. 5, Cheyenne Vande Stouwe, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 19.4. 6, Maggie Usher, Cal Poly State University, 19.7.

Team Roping: (third round leaders) 1, Cam Jensen, University of Wyoming and Tanner McInerney, Gillette College, 4.2 seconds. 2, Zane and Ty Taylor, Treasure Valley Community College, 5.5. 3, Wyatt Bray, Tarleton State University, and Cutter Thomison, Western Texas College, 5.6. 4, Mason Appleton and Nicholas Lovins, Western Oklahoma State College, 6.3. (total on three) 1, Bray and Thomison, 18.4. 2, Chilly Hernandez and Juanito Montoya, New Mexico State University, 21.0. 3, Appleton and Lovins, 26.9. 4, Jace Hanks, and Wyatt Ahlstrom, Utah Valley University, 29.5. 5, Ty Johnson, Texas A&M – Commerce and Cooper Parsley, Panola College, 33.6. (on two) 6, Slade Wood, Southwestern Texas Junior College, and Logan Moore, Wharton County College, 10.0.

Barrel racing: (third round leaders) 1, Jaylie Matthews, University of West Alabama, 14.14 seconds. 2, Brooke Krolczyk, Texas A&M University, 14.17. 3, Emma Ricke, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 14.25. 4, Kiersten Pettus, Central Arizona College, 14.26. 5, Annie Alexander, New Mexico State University, 14.27. 6, Gwyneth Cheyne, Blue Mountain Community College, 14.26. (total on three) 1, Matthews, 42.22. 2, Jordan Driver, Tarleton State University, 43.18. 3, Alexander, 43.20. 4, Pettus, 43.34. 5, Cheyne, 43.34. 6, Jayci Byler, Sam Houston State University, 43.35.

Bull Riding: (third round leaders) 1, Dawson Gleaves, Weatherford College, 74. (total on two) 1, Gleaves, 153. 2, Tristen Hutchings, 152 (on one) 3, Wyatt Phelps, Sheridan College, 85.5. 4, Cole Skender, University of Alabama – Monticello, 82.5. 5, Caden Bunch, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 81.5.