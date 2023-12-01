Coach of the Year French helping others grow passion for livestock industry

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Livestock Judging team finished its 2023 season earning numerous accolades, including 12 top-eight overall finishes, 31 top-eight division finishes and 53 individual top-10 finishes. The team also celebrated its first academic all-American honoree in program history. In addition, the high-achieving team was led by the Intercollegiate Livestock Judging Team Coach of the Year Blaine French.



French, the team’s coach since the fall of 2019, was voted as the coach of the year by the Intercollegiate Livestock Judging Coaches Association. The award is believed to be the first earned by a livestock judging coach at the university.



“I’m very excited and humbled to be awarded this honor,” said French. “I view it as a staff and team award because it shows that we are a well-respected program and compete well at all contests.”

Senior team member Ainsley Fischer, an animal science major from Franktown, Colo., gained valuable coaching and experience from French that will help her post-graduation.



“I’m pursuing jobs in the livestock nutrition industry where interacting with producers will be very important,” said Fischer. “The understanding of all livestock species that I’ve gained will be invaluable to me in all agricultural job settings.



The livestock judging team is one of five judging teams in the Department of Animal Science, along with meat judging, horse judging, animal welfare judging, and the meat animal evaluation (MAE) team, a capstone judging activity for those interested in the meat animal production industries.



Elizabeth Hodges, a senior agricultural and environmental science communication and animal science double major, from Julian, Neb., was a member of the meat judging team in 2022 and also competed on the MAE team this year along with the livestock judging team. Hodges earned academic All-America honors this season.



“My father, Michael Hodges, competed on the MAE and livestock judging teams when he attended Nebraska and has always spoken highly of his time judging here,” said Hodges. “I always knew that I wanted to be involved with judging teams, and Coach French’s passion for judging and the livestock industry is so contagious. I’m thankful that I attend a university where I have the opportunity to be so involved in organizations on campus.”

USDA appoints UW’s Bisha to National Food Safety Advisory Committee

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently appointed a University of Wyoming faculty member to the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods.

Bledar Bisha, associate professor and head of UW’s department of animal science, is the first UW faculty member to serve on the committee in the past 25 years.

According to the USDA, the committee’s purpose is to provide impartial scientific advice and recommendations to federal food safety agencies. Bisha is one of 21 new members selected to join the committee, which also includes nine returning members.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Bisha is one of only 30 experts from across the U.S. serving on the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods,” says Barbara Rasco, dean of the College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources. “He will represent Wyoming and our college well.”

NACMCF members are selected based on their expertise in microbiology, risk assessment, epidemiology, public health, food science and other relevant disciplines.

The committee’s charter dictates that members include one individual affiliated with a consumer group, five federal government employees representing the five federal agencies involved in NACMCF, and a variety of scientific experts representing academia, industry and state governments.

Committee members report to the U.S. secretary of agriculture and the secretary of Health and Human Services.

“NACMCF members bring a wealth of expertise and dedication to the critical mission of ensuring the safety of our nation’s meat and poultry products,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack commented in a recent news release from the USDA. “Their contributions will help us continue to strengthen our nation’s food supply and protect the health and well-being of American consumers.”

Bisha, who was named a Wyoming Excellence Chair in 2023, joined UW as a faculty member in 2013 and has served as department head since 2021. As a food safety microbiologist, he seeks to understand emerging foodborne pathogens, mitigate persistent pathogens, and develop rapid diagnostic methods for the detection of pathogens.

“I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across the country — I think that is one of the benefits of doing this type of work,” he said. “You learn from others and interact with others. It’s also a wonderful opportunity for me to represent the University of Wyoming and Wyoming as a state.”

NACMCF members serve two-year terms, which are staggered to ensure a mix of new and reappointed members. Bisha’s term officially began on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at a virtual public meeting hosted by NACMCF.

To learn more about NACMCF, visit https://bit.ly/nacmcf-usda .



