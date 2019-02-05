Coalition asks Congress to focus on rural infrastructure

The Rebuild Rural Infrastructure Coalition, whose members include the Farm Credit Council, today sent the congressional leadership a letter urging a focus on rural infrastructure.

"As the president addresses Congress this evening and discusses the need for investment in infrastructure, we urge all in the room to consider and understand the unique needs of rural communities," said Farm Credit Council CEO Todd Van Hoose.

"The more than 240 organizations signing this letter have united on behalf of rural America. We hope the White House and Congress will do the same to ensure that our rural communities have access to clean and safe drinking water, secure and dependable surface transportation, reliable and affordable power, healthcare, housing and broadband and research institutions with state-of-the-art facilities in order to thrive and attract future generations."