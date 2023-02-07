Coalition sends Califf questions about FDA reorganization

Brian Ronholm, the director of food policy at Consumer Reports, said in a news release, “We’re disappointed that the FDA’s plan falls short of what’s needed to strengthen the agency’s ability to protect the public and keep our food safe.”

“The FDA’s plan fails to ensure that all of the agency’s food program staff will work together seamlessly with a common strategic direction, clear priorities, sound resource management, and internal accountability. This plan essentially cements the current dysfunctional structure at the FDA that led to the infant formula crisis and contributed to other longstanding problems that have plagued the agency.

“These reforms fail to unify the food program under one empowered leader and provide the deputy commissioner with the broad authority and accountability needed to integrate and coordinate all of the human and animal food resources and activities at the agency.”