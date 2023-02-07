Coalition sends Califf questions about FDA reorganization
|A coalition of consumer and business groups today sent Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf a series of questions about the reorganization of the Human Foods program.
The letter raises questions about Califf’s decision to keep the food inspection program from the elements that will come under a new deputy commissioner for foods.
The coalition consists of the American Frozen Food Institute, Association of Food and Drug Officials, Consumer Brands Association, Consumer Reports, Environmental Working Group, International Fresh Produce Association, STOP Foodborne Illness and Western Growers.
The letter was distributed by Consumer Reports.
|Brian Ronholm, the director of food policy at Consumer Reports, said in a news release, “We’re disappointed that the FDA’s plan falls short of what’s needed to strengthen the agency’s ability to protect the public and keep our food safe.”
“The FDA’s plan fails to ensure that all of the agency’s food program staff will work together seamlessly with a common strategic direction, clear priorities, sound resource management, and internal accountability. This plan essentially cements the current dysfunctional structure at the FDA that led to the infant formula crisis and contributed to other longstanding problems that have plagued the agency.
“These reforms fail to unify the food program under one empowered leader and provide the deputy commissioner with the broad authority and accountability needed to integrate and coordinate all of the human and animal food resources and activities at the agency.”
