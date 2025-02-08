CoBank CEO: Electricity an issue in rural America

This map shows areas of the U.S. and Canada expected to see shortfalls in their electricity reserve margin, as reported by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation in a recent report. The darker the color, the sooner the area will begin to see an electricity shortfall, with darkest reds indicating shortfalls beginning this year. Map courtesy NERC

SAN ANTONIO — The electricity demands of new data centers are so great that electricity supply and demand “is one of the biggest issues” facing agriculture and rural America, Thomas Halverson, the president and CEO of Colorado-based CoBank said here last week.

In a speech to the International Dairy Food Association’s Dairy Forum, Halverson told the dairy processors they should “pay attention” to the electricity issue.

“Electricity has operated on flat demand for decades,” Halverson said. “2024 wasn’t much different than 2010, even though population and economy have grown.”

That’s because the higher level of energy efficiency in homes put downward pressure on electricity consumption and the economy shifted from manufacturing to service industries, which use less electricity, he said.

But now data centers to deal with artificial intelligence are being built and they are ravenous consumers of electricity, Halverson said. The “reshoring of manufacturing since the pandemic,” and the adoption of electric vehicles are adding to the demand, he said.

This map shows areas expected to see electricity shortfalls through 2028, as reported by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation. Red shows “High Risk,” where shortfalls may occur at normal peak conditions. Gold is “Elevated Risk,” where shortfalls may occur in extreme conditions. Blue areas have a low likelihood of electricity supply shortfalls. “A large section of the Midwest will start to see capacity shortfalls as early as 2025. Other regions have a longer runway but are still at risk through 2034,” said Thomas Halverson, president and CEO of CoBank in a LinkedIn post. Map courtesy CoBank and NERC Electricity2-RFP-021025

Showing a map, Halverson said that one area with the largest mismatch between electricity supply and demand is the Midwest. The map is part of CoBank and North American Electric Reliability Corporation reports on the subject.

Halverson noted that CoBank is an “enormous lender” to the rural electric co-ops.

ROLE OF RENEWABLES

Coal-fired electric plants are going down because they are old, nuclear and hydroelectric plants remain unchanged, and renewables are the new source of electricity, he added.

“Clearly we have competing policy priorities in the country,” Halverson said, noting “the transition to cleaner energy and decarbonizing but also an essential need for reliable power. These are not diametrically opposed but they are in tension. That will require electric utilities as well as people in this room to re-evaluate their options.”

Even though the data centers for artificial intelligence require lots of electricity, Halverson said he wanted “to be sure I convey how optimistic I am.”

“Artificial intelligence is a game-changing technology. In order to use it we are going to need way more electricity than we have conceived of in the past.”

To vastly increase electric power, there “has to be public policy supports,” he said, with the equivalent of a “war effort” in which rural electric o-cops are going to play an important part.

Halverson said he wants the development of artificial intelligence to take place in the United States “rather than elsewhere in the world.”

He described the U.S. relationship with China as one of the most complex the country has ever faced because there are clearly national security concerns at the same time the economies of the two countries are dependent on each other.