CoBank: Grain storage space to be tight this fall 

The expected U.S. harvest of a fall crop of 21.5 billion bushels of corn, soybeans and grain sorghum this year — up 10% year-on-year and a new record — on the heels of the largest wheat harvest in five years will mean grain storage space will be tight this fall, CoBank said in an report issued today.

In the absence of Chinese demand, farmers may opt to store more soybeans and grain sorghum on the farm, CoBank said.

“Some farmers may be forced to haul grain to the elevator if they lack on-farm storage,” the report said. “Some will hold grain in temporary storage like grain bags.”