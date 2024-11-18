CoBank webinar: Food consumers are ‘homecentric’

Food consumers have become “homecentric” because restaurant prices are so high, but they are often willing to pay more for meat in the grocery store because a meal at home costs so much less than going out, analysts said on a recent webinar on “What’s Center Plate This Holiday Season,” sponsored by CoBank, the Denver-based co-op bank that serves agribusiness.

More and more meals are being sourced from home because the difference between the cost of a meal at home and a meal even at McDonald’s is higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris DuBois, the executive vice president of Circana, said on the webinar.

Circana is a company that tracks food consumer spending and demand.

About 86% of meals are now eaten at home, DuBois said.

And in terms of what’s being served on Thanksgiving, “there has been a disturbance in the force,” he said, referring to a phrase from Star Wars.

Turkey is still the No. 1 one meat for Thanksgiving, but many families are serving “dual proteins,” with pork and even beef being offered, he explained.

Beef prices are up, DuBois said, but beef has “been a powerhouse.”

Shoppers are willing to pay the price for beef to be prepared at home because it is a fraction of buying a steak in a restaurant, he added. “It a way of having a great time and rewarding yourself but not overspending,” DuBois explained.

Today’s consumers, particularly young families, want to be able to prepare meals quickly, he said. Younger consumers, he explained, are attempting to recreate restaurant meals such as steak, salads or marinated pork chops at home.

Restaurants are attempting to adjust by serving pre-sliced fruit, diced and cubed vegetables, pre-cooked meat, and reducing the portion sizes of protein, he said.

Ground beef, ground pork and ground turkey are driving sales because those meats can be used quickly in such a variety of dishes, he said.

Circana credited the pork industry with expanding that meat’s appeal beyond breakfast bacon and sausage.

Some stores are holding early sales on Thanksgiving meals, but in reality if consumers buy food two weeks before a holiday they consume it and then buy again closer to the actual date, he said.

Brian Earnest, the lead animal protein analyst for CoBank, said that turkey production is down 13 million head compared to 2023, but the average weight of the birds is higher.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is affecting both poultry and egg flocks, Earnest said. The disease has been relatively quiet recently but it has not gone away, and “it is still in the flocks,” he said.

The wholesale price of eggs has been higher, but egg sales will “get a lift toward the end of year” because people are baking and eating breakfast at home, he said. There is more and more cage-free production because consumers are demanding cage-free eggs, he concluded.

CoBank also released a study titled “Turkey is the Price-Savvy Protein for Thanksgiving.”