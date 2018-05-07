Coconut Cream Cups | J.K Chappel – Gering, Neb.

16.5-oz. tube refrigerated sugar cookie dough

1 package instant vanilla pudding mix

1 can coconut milk, cold

Whipped cream

1 c. sweetened shredded coconut, toasted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

Slice the cookie dough into 12 portions.

Press each disc of dough into a muffin cup, patting the sides down gently to form a well.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the cookies are lightly golden.

As soon as they're out, use a shot glass (sprayed with cooking spray) to gently press down the center of each cookie.

Set tray aside to cool for at least 20 minutes.

Remove from baking tray to cool completely on wire rack.

Meanwhile, make vanilla pudding.

In a medium bowl, combine pudding mix and milk and whisk until the mixture just begins to thicken.

Spoon pudding into cooled cookie cups.

Top with whipped cream and garnish with shredded coconut.