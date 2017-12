Coconut Pecan Nut Balls | Helen Druse – Lafayette, Colo.

1 c. graham cracker crumbs

1 c. coconut

1 c. chopped pecans

1 c. margarine

1/2 c. creamy peanut butter

2 c. semisweet chocolate chips

2 tbsp. shortening

Place crumbs, coconut and pecans in a mixing bowl, set aside.

In a saucepan, melt butter or margarine and peanut butter.

Add to mixing bowl and mix well.

Roll into 1/2-inch balls.

Melt chocolate chips and shortening in saucepan.

Dip balls in mixture and place on waxed paper.