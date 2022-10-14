‘Code of the West’ convention speakers on YouTube; 2022 award winners announced

DEADWOOD, S.D. — Following R-CALF USA’s 23rd Annual Convention “Code of the West,” R-CALF USA announced all convention speaker presentations are now available on the R-CALF USA YouTube channel.

The “Code of the West” convention was hosted in Deadwood, S.D., Aug. 18-19, 2022. At least 25 states were represented with about 400 guests in attendance and several thousand additional guests viewed the convention online.

“Our 2022 convention was a huge success, and it was an honor to host such a powerful and dynamic group of speakers. They really fired up our attendees and gave them the tools they needed to continue fighting for the U.S. cattle industry,” said R-CALF USA Marketing Director Jaiden Moreland.

According to Moreland, all presentations are available on the R-CALF USA YouTube channel.

Thursday, Aug. 18 kicked off with the “Liberty Prayer Breakfast” by former R-CALF USA President and Animal Health Chair Dr. Max Thornsberry, DVM. Tracy Hunt, Wyoming rancher, attorney and Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef expert, followed with “Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef Puts Freedom in the Crosshairs: When Corporations, Government and Worse All Join Forces To Destroy Your Way of Life.”

“The Legal and Constitutional Challenges That We Face; How To Fight Back” was presented by Harriet Hageman, water, natural resources and constitutional attorney. U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux presented “FSA Programs Update: Efforts To Support Livestock Sector.”

“The Checkoff in Court” was presented by David Muraskin, litigation director of the Public Justice Food Project. Muraskin gave an update on R-CALF USA’s current litigations against the beef checkoff. “Free Trade Has Failed America’s Ranchers” was presented by R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard, discussing how current trade policies affect American ranchers and the changes needed.

“What They Covet” was presented by Colorado property rights advocate Norman Kincaide, PhD. USDA senior advisor for Fair and Competitive Markets Andy Green presented “Towards Fair and Competitive Agricultural Markets: An Update on USDA’s Efforts” to conclude Thursday’s events.

Friday, Aug. 19 began with “Buyer Power in the Beef Packing Industry” presented by Nathan Miller, Georgetown University economist and professor. Miller provided attendees and viewers with his economic analysis of the U.S. cattle market. “The Intersection of Animal Health and Political Pressures” was presented by Dr. Lora Bledsoe, Colorado rancher, veterinarian, and owner Bledsoe Mobile Vet. Bledsoe educated the crowd on animal health threats including foot-and-mouth disease.

“The Old Free Trade Agenda Is Dead: How To Shape a Pro-America Trade/Production Strategy” was presented by Michael Stumo, CEO of the Coalition for a Prosperous America. “USA Beef to Schools” was presented by Ken Charfauros, owner of Wall Meat Processing, and the “Cattle Industry Insight Panel” featured the R-CALF USA board of directors, moderated by former R-CALF USA President Gerald Schreiber.

Attorney Patrick McGahan, Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, presented “Antitrust Litigation: An Update.” McGahan gave an update on R-CALF USA’s historic class-action antitrust lawsuit against the “Big 4” meatpackers. R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard addressed attendees with the 2022 “CEO Report.” The keynote address “Corporate Power and Our Future as Farmers, Eaters and Citizens” was presented by Mary Hendrickson, PhD, associate professor, University of Missouri, to bring the convention to a close.

Attendees were also presented with committee reports from the following committee chairs: Kenny Fox, Animal ID; Vaughn Meyer, Checkoff; Bill Kluck, Sheep; Shad Sullivan, Region V Director, Property Rights; and Mike Schultz, Country of Origin Labeling; Eric Nelson, vice president and Region VII Director, marketing. Nelson also provided an affiliate network update alongside his marketing committee report.

Moreland said R-CALF USA presented numerous awards to individuals who excelled in their efforts to improve the cattle industry. Three Legacy Awards were presented in memory of: Skip Waters, H. Jay Platt and Stephen Moreland. The Legacy Business Award was presented to Sioux Steel Company and the Ranchers’ Broadcaster Award was presented to Lorrie Boyer, KSIR and Your Ag Network.

Other award recipients included: Valentine Livestock Auction, Sale Barn of the Year Award; Margaret Byfield, American Stewards of Liberty, Oak Legacy (Private Property) Award; Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Top Membership Recruiter Award; Kerry Dockter, Top Hand Award; Rick Chambers, Ride for the Brand Award; Curt Werner, Outrider Award; Brett Kenzy, Sentinel Award; and Willie Cowan, the Johnny Smith Legacy Award.

Moreland said R-CALF USA awarded the Kimmi Lewis Convention Scholarship Award to Kenny Bob Tapp and recognized outgoing directors Frank Endres, Region XI Director, and George Chambers, Region IX Director.

“R-CALF USA is grateful to those who helped make the convention such a success,” said Moreland. “Thank you to Wall Meat Processing for providing 100% born, raised, and harvested in the USA beef; George Chambers, former R-CALF USA president and convention emcee; Tif Robertson, T-N-T Event and Marketing Management; Maria Roghair, event intern; Taylor Seidler Photography; Eric Ulmer, Depot Music Productions; Days of ’76 Museum; The Lodge at Deadwood; and the Travelodge Inn & Suites by Wyndham Deadwood.”