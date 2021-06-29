Cody is ready for Stampede Week

CODY, Wyo. — Two year’s ago, when the Cody Stampede celebrated 100 years of rodeo in the city named after Buffalo Bill Cody, no one imagined what the future held.

The 101st rodeo was held without the fanfare and for that matter many of the fans due to restrictions in place because of the pandemic. With those lifted and safety protocols in place — like hand sanitizing stations — the 102nd annual event is shaping up to be one of the best ever.

For the first time, Stampede Week will start with the Xtreme Kickoff at the W Arena on Highway 120 south of Cody on June 30 from 1–3 p.m. The Kickoff will feature country music by Austin Wahlert and will have appearances by the Xtreme Bull Riders and Bullfighters. Admission is $10 with food and beverages available for purchase.

The party will continue at the Pre-Rodeo Fun Zone in the Stampede Plaza with entertainment and activities each night. Montana’s own Tik Tok sensation. Jonah Prill, will bring his swagger and country music to the Plaza on June 30 from 6:45–7:45.

That same time slot will be filled by the U.S. Army Rock Band, “High Tide,” on July 1 and 2. On July 3, Justine May will sing and Rider Kisner will bring a taste of the old west with his whip and rope tricks. Kisner will perform again on July 4 with The Whitlocks, Cammy and Abby, sisters who have sang together since their preschool days. They will be entertaining the rodeo crowd from 3:45–4:45.

Gates open two hours before each performance. The Xtreme Bulls and rodeos on July 1–3 start at 8 p.m. The July 4 rodeo starts at 5 p.m. Over 1,100 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association members will be making their way to Cody during Stampede Week hoping to earn a share of the lucrative prize money.

Parades have been part of the Cody Stampede for most of the 102 years that it has been held. This year, Stampede Parades are scheduled July 2–4. The Kiddie’s parade starts at 10 a.m. on July 2. Then the mornings of July 3 and 4, the Stampede Parades will come right through downtown beginning at 9:30 a.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Cody Legends and Unsung Heroes.”

Wild West Arts Fest is back in the park on July 3–4 with a variety of vendors, great things to eat and entertainment. A highlight of every Fourth of July Celebration is the traditional fireworks. That’s no different here. With community support the Cody Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the display that will be shot off north of the rodeo grounds across the Shoshone River.

While the centerpiece of the Cody Stampede is the professional Rodeo and the Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls and Bullfighters Only competition, the surrounding events make Stampede Week a celebration to be enjoyed by all.