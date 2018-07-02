Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls championship goes to Texan

CODY, Wyo. — Bull rider Boudreaux Campell thought he was having a pretty good Fourth of July Rodeo run. The Crockett, Texas, resident confirmed that on Saturday night in Cody, Wyo.

In front of a near-capacity crowd, Campbell rode the Frontier Rodeo bull named Lookin' Up for 90-points. The eight-second effort added $5,358 to Campbell's checking account and put him a little closer to his second Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification. Prior to the win, here, the 19-year-old, was ranked 10th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Standings.

"I came here last year and didn't do any good," Campbell said. "To come back and win the Xtreme Bulls means a lot. It all adds up and hopefully I can keep it going."

Campbell left soon after accepting his championship spurs to drive to Ponoka, Alberta, where he competed on Sunday. He is scheduled to be back at the 99th annual Cody Stampede Rodeo on Tuesday night.

Campbell made his rookie appearance at last year's NFR alongside Cole Melancon who finished second at the Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls. Melancon from Batson, Texas, road MoBetta Rodeo's Coal Train for 88.5 points. Melancon was just outside the top 15 in the world. The $4,108 that he won here should help him move up.

Rodeo action began at Stampede Park with slack competition at 9 a.m., then the first performance at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The following are results from the Cody/Yellowstone Xtreme Bulls, Saturday, June 30, 2018.

1, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 90 points on Frontier Rodeo's Lookin' Up, $5,358. 2, Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas, 88.5, $4,108. 3, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, California, 87, $3,036. 4, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 86.5, $1,965. 5, Parker Breding, Edgra, Mont., 85.5, $1,250. 6, Roscoe Jarboe, New Plyouth, Idaho, 84, $893. 7, Elijah Mora, Wiggins, Colo., 80.5, $714. 8, Dakota Luis, Browning, Mont., 79.5, $536.