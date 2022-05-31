Cold temperatures in area put crops at risk

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Emerging crops in the area may be more vulnerable to insects due to cold stress from recent cold temperatures.

A recent CropWatch article stresses the importance of scouting for insects in emerging crops. With the recent cold temperatures, Extension Specialist Julie Peterson said the time to scout is now.

The cold stress of the plants causes the crops to remain in their early stages for longer. This gives insects a longer period to harm crops and cause damage.

Some of the more common pests right now are cutworms, wireworms, and white grubs. Each of these pests can make a significant amount of damage. It is important to scout crops in their early stages to prevent severe damage from these pests.

Contact Julie Peterson at (308) 696-6704 with any questions or concerns about insects now and throughout the season.

To read the full CropWatch article, visit https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2020/scout-emerging-corn-insects-dont-assume-protection .