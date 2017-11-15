Collaboration Launches new wheat varieties for the herbicide-tolerant CoAXium wheat

FORT COLLINS, Colo., and ANKENY, Iowa — Three major agricultural organizations, Colorado Wheat Research Foundation, Inc., Albaugh, LLC and Limagrain Cereal Seeds, LLC have announced the release of the first two new herbicide-tolerant CoAXium Wheat Production System varieties. Incline AX and LCS Fusion AX, both hard red winter wheats, will be launched in the fall of 2018 with certified seed available to growers in Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Montana and parts of Oregon and Washington. LCS Fusion AX is marketed by LCS, and Incline AX will be marketed under the PlainsGold brand by CWRF. CoAXium Wheat Production System is a joint collaboration focused on the delivery of innovative and novel solutions for wheat producers in North America and around the globe. The new, innovative CoAXium Wheat Production technology platform combines a patented herbicide-tolerance trait and elite germplasm together with novel herbicide brands and best-in-class industry stewardship.

"The CoAXium Wheat Production System is the product of vision, innovation and collaboration. Colorado wheat farmers, Wheat Breeding and Weed Science teams at Colorado State University, and our commercial partners are excited to implement this technology at home and share it with farmers around the country and the world. Incline AX is the first CoAXium wheat variety to help showcase the power of working together toward a common goal," said Brad Erker, executive director at Colorado Wheat.

"We are delighted to be involved with the release of one of the first two varieties for use with the CoAXium Wheat Production System, and we chose the variety name LCS Fusion AX very carefully. The word fusion signifies the coming together of three major agricultural organizations in order to deliver this exciting new technology to growers," said Frank Curtis, COO at Limagrain Cereal Seeds.

"CoAXium Wheat Production System was built from the ground up with innovation, performance and grower value in mind," said Chad Shelton, global proprietary products director at Albaugh LLC. "With the commercial launch of Incline AX and LCS Fusion AX wheat varieties, growers in the U.S. wheat market will start to maximize their return on investment by controlling tough winter annual grasses, including Group 2 (ALS) resistant biotypes. The CoAXium Wheat Production System is a combination of a patented herbicide trait, elite varieties, a new herbicide brand and a strong focus on industry stewardship."