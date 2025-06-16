College National Finals kicks off with Bulls Broncs & Breakaway

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Blake Steuck of Fort Scott Community College scored 85 points to win the first round of saddle bronc riding at the 2025 College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo. Steuck recently graduated from the Kansas college with an associate degree in criminal justice. CNFR photo by Jackie Jensen

CNFR2-RFP-062325

CASPER, Wyo. — The College National Finals Rodeo began its 2025 edition Sunday, June 15, with two sessions of Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway.

Contestants in the bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding along with women in breakaway roping all made their first appearance in the arena at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The saddle bronc riding was absolutely dominated by Stephenville, Texas’ Tarleton State University and local favorite Casper College. All but one of the top eight positions was won by athletes from those two schools. The other standout who finished in prime position at the top of the leaderboard was Blake Steuck from Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. Steuck, who recently graduated with his associate’s degree in criminal justice, scored 85 points for the win in round one.

Three 82.5-point scores tied for second place. That included James Perrin from Casper College, and Bailey Small and Waitley Sharon both from Tarleton. Tarleton’s Coleman Shalbetter was fifth. Eastan West from Casper, Montgomery Parsons from Tarleton and Malcom Heathershaw from Casper rounded out the top eight.

Amy Ohrt, a sophomore ag business major from Wharton County Junior College in Texas, roped her calf in a blistering 1.8 seconds to win round one of breakaway roping. She was one-tenth of a second faster than Skylee Draper of Utah Valley University and Chloe Lambert of Treasure Valley Community College who both stopped the clock in 1.9 seconds.

Last year’s reserve champion bareback rider finished at the top of the leaderboard in round one. Cooper Filipek, from Gillette College, had a one-point advantage. His 82.5 points finished ahead of Trevor Kay from University of Montana-Western and Bradlee Miller from Sam Houston State University, who tied for second.

Six bull riders made successful rides on Sunday with Mid-Plains Community College from McCook, Nebraska getting the top two spots. Eli Higa had an 83-point effort while Trace Scarlavai was close with an 82.5.

Nearly 400 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association athletes from colleges and universities across the country have gathered in Wyoming for the weeklong event which culminates with the crowning of the 2025 national champions on Saturday, June 21.

Top athletes from 11 geographic regions compete in three rounds of competition. The top 12 cumulative scores or times advance to championship Saturday to vie for national championships.

The first round of competition in the other five events will be held on Monday; then the second round of competition will finish on Tuesday afternoon. Round three is spread over four rodeo performances beginning Tuesday evening and running through Friday evening.

The following are results from the first round of the College National Finals Rodeo, June 15, 2025, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.cnfr.com .

Bareback riding: 1, Cooper Filipek, Gillette College, 82.5. 2, (tie) Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State University, and Trevor Kay, University of Montana-Western, 81.5. 4, (tie) Kash Martin, McNeese State University, and Braden Tryer, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 81. 6, (tie) Kooper Hamburg, Missouri Valley College, and Will Norstrom, Western Texas College, 80.5. 8, (tie) Wes Shaw, Montana State University, and Mason Yancey, Panola College, 80.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Amy Ohrt, Wharton County Junior College, 1.8 seconds. 2, (tie) Skylee Draper, Utah Valley University, and Chloe Lambert, Treasure Valley Community College, 1.9 each. 4, (tie) Hannah Giger, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and Haiden Thompson, Gillette College, 2.1 each. 6, Alissa Erickson, Cisco College, 2.2. 7, (tie) Raegan Steed, Idaho State University, and Jordan Driver, Tarleton State University, 2.3 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Blake Steuck, Fort Scott Community College, 85 points. 2, (tie) James Perrin, Casper College; Bailey Small, Tarleton State University, and Waitley Sharon, Tarleton State University, 82.5. 5, Coleman Shallbetter, Tarleton State University, 81. 6, Eastan West, Casper College, 80.5. 7, Montgomery Parsons, Tarleton State University, 79. 8, Malcom Heathershaw, Casper College, 78.5.

Bull Riding: (six qualified rides): 1, Eli Higa, Mid-Plains Community College, 83. 2, Trace Scarlavai, Mid-Plains Community College, 82.5. 3, Chris Staley, Northwest College, 80. 4, Holden Atkinson, Montana State University, 77.5. 5, Gavin Knutson, University of Montana–Western, 70. 6, Brock Dean Cooper, Treasure Valley Community College, 68.5.

Blake Steuck of Fort Scott Community College scored 85 points to win the first round of saddle bronc riding at the 2025 College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo. Steuck recently graduated from the Kansas college with an associate degree in criminal justice. CNFR photo by Jackie Jensen CNFR2-RFP-062325