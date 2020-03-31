College of Veterinary Medicine continues to offer essential services to Kansas and beyond

The Kansas State University Veterinary Health Center is staying open for emergency services and is making accommodations to maintain social distancing with clients.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University has made accommodations to continue providing the best service possible in animal care and diagnostic services during this time of need.

The college’s recent actions are in line with recommendations from the American Veterinary Medical Association, the World Organization for Animal Health and the World Veterinary Association, who have collectively identified veterinary services as essential. In Kansas, most private veterinary practices remain open with new precautionary protocols to protect clients and professional staff.

“Veterinarians serve the public in a variety of capacities beyond animal care, including disease prevention, public health, food inspection and food safety, research on infectious and zoonotic diseases, translational medicine and much more,” said Bonnie Rush, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine. “Despite COVID-19, we continue to provide services that are deemed essential for our community and the state. We have worked through staffing and personal safety guidelines to protect workers and limit interruption of essential services.”

The Veterinary Health Center remains open to provide care for urgent and emergency patients of all species. It has also taken measures to protect the safety of hospital staff and the community by making scheduling adjustments. These adjustments include a drop-off concierge protocol and a new discharge protocol, just to name a few. The full protocol is posted at vet.k-state.edu/vhc/covid-19.html.

“We are making every effort to maintain around-the-clock services for veterinary patients in need,” said Elizabeth Davis, interim center director. “Concurrently, as essential members of our community, we are working to keep students, staff and faculty healthy and safe. The Veterinary Health Center is committed to provision of high-quality, specialized veterinary services and exceptional training for professional students and specialists in training.”

Another College of Veterinary Medicine service, the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, is providing an added sense of security during a time of uncertainty and unpredictability.

“The lab is maintaining regular operating hours, but with staggered shifts for staff,” said Jamie Henningson, director of the laboratory. “Our services support essential industries and individuals, inside and outside of Kansas, who must continue to operate during this challenging time, which include, but are not limited to, veterinarians, livestock producers, pet owners, rabies testing and the National Animal Health Laboratory Network to detect foreign animal disease or to respond to an outbreak.”

For more information and updates, visit the College of Veterinary Medicine website at vet.k-state.edu.