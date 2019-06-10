College rodeo contestants start earning points at CNFR

Second generation college rodeo contestant Quincy Segelke tied for first in the breakaway roping during Bulls Broncs and Breakaway at the College National Finals Rodeo. She stopped the clock in 2.1 seconds to earn valuable points for Chadron College.

CNFR photo by Dan Hubbell

CASPER, Wyo. — The 71st edition of the College National Finals Rodeo kicked off on Sunday (June 9) afternoon with the Bulls Broncs and Breakaway competition.

The men who qualified in the bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding and women breakaway ropers all completed their first round and started earning valuable points for the institutions they are representing.

One of the early leaders in breakaway roping is a second-generation cowgirl that comes from a rodeo family. Quincy Segelke grew up at Brush, Colo., and is attending Chadron State College. She has two older sisters who have both competed at the CNFR in the Casper Events Center. Her mom, Vickie (McIntyre) Segelke, competed at the CNFR before it moved to Casper, Wyo., where it has been held the past 21 years.

Segelke is also a student director on the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s board of directors representing the Central Rocky Mountain Region. She tied for first place on Sunday afternoon with Taylor Munsell, from Northwestern Oklahoma State University with 2.1-second runs.

Munsell is at the CNFR for the second time and just finished her sophomore year of college. Segelke is one year ahead of her in both categories with three qualifications and just one year of college left to obtain a bachelor’s degree.

Bareback rider Chance Ames has been here three times, and the Wyoming native has finished in the top three each time. As a freshman he finished as the reserve champion. The next year he won first and last year the Sheridan College student finished in third place.

When he nodded his head on Sunday, he finished first in the round with a 79.5-point ride. Ames grew up at Big Piney, Wyo., and is studying construction management. The winner in saddle bronc riding was Cooper Thatcher from Panhandle State University with an 82-point effort.

There was a tie in the bull riding with two students from Texas colleges. Colten Fritzlan who competes in the Southwest Region for Western Texas College and Daylon Swearingen from Panola College in the Southern Region each scored 82 points. If the rest of the competition goes like the first round, with 14 qualified rides, the bull riding is going to be great here this year.

The first round of steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing and goat tying will be completed Monday during slack. The second round will start for bareback, saddle bronc and bull riders as well as breakaway ropers on Monday morning as well. It began at 7 a.m.

The following are results from Bulls Broncs and Breakaway at the College National Finals Rodeo, June 9, 2019, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.collegerodeo.com.

Breakaway Roping: (first-round winners) 1, (tie) Quincy Segelke, Chadron State University and Taylor Munsell, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 2.1 seconds each. 3, (tie) Shelby Boisjoli, Ranger College, and Kaitlyn Harwell, New Mexico State University, 2.2. 5, Whitney DeSalvo, University of Arkansas – Monticello, 2.3. 6, (tie) Jade Boote, Dickinson State University; Bryana Lehmann, Texas A& M University; Lauryn Hoagland, North Central Texas College; Payton Donnelly, University of Wyoming; Janey Reeves, University of Idaho; and Shelby Lankford, Southwestern Oklahoma State University; 2.5 each.

Bareback Riding: (first round winners) 1, Chance Ames, Sheridan College, 79.5 points. 2, (tie) Jesse Pope, Missouri Valley College, and Chance Merrill, Coffeyville Community College, 78 each. 4, (tie) Shawn Perkins, Montana State University, and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, College, 77.5. 6, Cole Reiner, Casper College, 76. 7, Tyler Johnson, Panola College, 75.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round winners) 1, Cooper Thatcher, Panhandle State University, 82 points. 2, Riggin Smith, Clarendon College, 78. 3, (tie) Dawson Dahm, Panhandle State University and Logan Cook, Panola College 76.5. 5, Tegan Smith, Clarendon College, 75. 6, Carter Elshere, Gillette College, 74.5. 7, Parker Fleet, Hill College, 74. 8, Garrett Buckley, Casper College, 72.

Bull Riding: (first round winners) 1, (tie) Colten Fritzlan, Western Texas College, and Daylon Swearingen, Panola College, 82 points each. 3, (tie) Dalton Kasel, Howard College and Caleb McMillen, Northwest College, 78.5. 5, Nick Pelke, Iowa Central Community College, 76.5. 6, Coby Johnson, Sheridan College, 75.0. 7, Miles Englebert, Chadron State College, 72.5. 8, Dustin Martinez, Panhandle State University, 71.