Collegiate Challenge adds 3 schools

The National Western Stock Show Horseman’s Challenge brings together equestrians from diverse backgrounds, showcasing the skills and talents of horse and rider pairs in a unique competition. With the promise of over $3,000 awarded in scholarship money, the National Western Stock Show is excited to welcome three schools with equine programs to compete alongside their peers, expanding the Collegiate Challenge to 16 college students. The eight distinguished programs have a reputation for producing skilled equestrians, a commitment to tradition and a passion for horsemanship.

The Horseman’s Challenge will take place Jan. 16-17, 2024, in the CINCH Arena in the Events Center and provides a challenging, educational and entertaining opportunity for local and national equestrians to be involved in the National Western within a growing and evolving discipline. Equine and rider teams will face unique obstacles to test their horsemanship and confidence in one another.

Lamar Community College horse programs are internationally recognized as one of the best programs in the nation. With both horse training and management and equine business management degrees, students learn hands-on skills from industry professionals with a high career placement rate. Ranchers in the 1970s were supportive of beginning the horse training and management program which is still going strong today. Many certificates have been added to include equine business management, fundamental horse training, starting colts and advanced horsemanship. Students also have the opportunity to gain hands-on, competitive experience as members of the Ranch Horse or Rodeo Teams.

Laramie County Community College Agriculture and Equine Program exposes students to the wide range of careers, specifically in business and facility management. The equine program includes hands-on teaching of equine growth, development, reproduction, nutrition, business management, horse training and behavior courses plus internship placement. A credit diploma in equine management gives students an understanding of equine anatomy, physiology, nutritional needs and proper evaluation of a horse. While deciding to enter the workforce or transfer to a university, students have the opportunity to participate in the ranch horse team, intercollegiate horse show association team and block and bridle clubs.

The University of Wyoming offers many majors and minors within their Animal Science and Veterinary Science department. This department provides a foundational background in equine science and teaches students to apply it to the industry. Additional to the Animal Science Department, the University of Wyoming offers a Ranch Horse Versatility Team through the Department of Agriculture. The Ranch Horse Versatility Team travels throughout the year, enhancing student’s horsemanship and knowledge. This team competes in four events, reining, cow work, ranch trail and ranch pleasure at many shows over the course of the year. The Ranch Horse Team is a highly competitive team among other schools in the region.

RETURNING SCHOOLS

Colorado Mesa University is known as the fifth fastest growing university in the U.S. The Rodeo Team competes in the Rocky Mountain Region of the NIRA with 27 current athletes representing nine states and a Canadian province in the single equine team at the school. Striving to elevate the role agriculture plays throughout the Rocky Mountain west and highlighting modern-day cowboy culture continues to motivate the rodeo team to continue the treasured tradition.

Colorado State University was the first-land grant university to offer a four-year bachelor’s degree in equine sciences. The comprehensive program offers courses from reproduction to nutrition, genetics, disease management, assisted activities and therapies, training and sales preparation, behavior, facility management, foaling management plus ground-breaking research opportunities which allows students to discover their place in the industry. CSU provides various opportunities among the 10 student organizations within the equine sciences program. Twenty members compete on the Ranch Horse Team at various local shows plus the NRCHA Collegiate Invitational and Stock Horse of Texas World Show.

Northeastern Junior College Ranch Horse Versatility Team teaches students techniques and skills to compete in collegiate stock horse classes while gaining opportunities to show and work within the industry. Courses plus riding instruction allows novice and advanced riders to find success. Two-year equine programs range from pre-veterinary science to training and business management with an articulation agreement with Colorado State University.

Otero College Rodeo Team is the sole equine program at the school and boasts approximately 30 students who compete in the Central Rocky Mountain Region of the NIRA. They offer a variety of scholarship opportunities for their associate degree option ranging from the arts, sciences, applied sciences, ag and animal business plus soil and crops. Ag science articulation agreements exist with Colorado State University, New Mexico State University, Oklahoma Panhandle University, West Texas State University and Northwest Oklahoma University.

The University of Colorado Boulder established an Equestrian Team in 1995 to offer co-ed opportunities in both the English and Western arenas. A member of the Interscholastic Horse Show Association, the team competes in regional shows throughout the school year culminating in semifinals, zones and nationals. CU is recognized as a leading research university as one of only 38 U.S. public research institutions in the Association of American Universities.