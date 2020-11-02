Collins most seriously endangered ag appropriator

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is the most seriously endangered member of either the Senate or House agriculture appropriations subcommittees in Tuesday’s election.

The race between Collins and Democrat Sara Gideon is rated a “Toss Up” by The Cook Political Report and “Lean Democratic” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell, R-Ky., and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., both sit on the subcommittee and are running for re-election. But both rating agencies rank McConnell’s race against Democrat Amy McCrath and Hyde-Smith’s race against Democrat Mike Espy, a former Agriculture secretary, as “Likely Republican.”

There will be one vacancy on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee because Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., is retiring.

All members of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee — both Democrats and Republicans — are in districts the Cook Report considers “safe.”

Appropriations subcommittee membershjps are notoriously difficult to predict because both senators and House members often switch their subcommittee memberships while remainng on their full appropriations committee.