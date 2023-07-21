Colo. commission and board appointments announced

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced appointments to a number of boards and commissions, including the Colorado Beef Council, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, and the State Board of Stock Inspection.

Kris Musgrave and Joanie Shoemaker were both appointed to two-year terms on the Colorado Beef Council, and they will be tasked with directing state Beef Checkoff investments in research, promotion and education programs to increase demand for beef.

Musgrave joins the board as a marketing representative, and he brings with him extensive experience in the beef industry in Colorado. As a rancher, his accomplishments in beef production, processing and marketing have helped develop local marketing channels. He owns Stagecoach Meat Company, LLC in Wiggins.

Joanie Shoemaker, a native Coloradoan and cattle rancher, is beginning her second term on the board of directors as a marketing representative. She also serves CBC as secretary/treasurer. Along with her family, Shoemaker is a cattle producer and owns Bunk House Burgers in Canon City. Shoemaker also serves in several leadership roles with the Colorado CattleWomen’s Association.

“Our appointed board members represent each segment of the beef industry and provide valuable insights into consumer marketing,” Todd Inglee, CBC executive director said in a statement. “They are the industry’s representatives on the design and execution of checkoff programs throughout Colorado and we are fortunate to have such knowledgeable and experienced board members to guide what we do.”

CBC would like to extend its gratitude to Robbie LeValley, who has served the maximum two terms as a CBC board member. Her extensive experience in meat marketing and meat science, along with her leadership skills, has made her an impactful board member.

PARKS AND WILDLIFE

The Parks and Wildlife Commission is responsible for perpetuating the wildlife resources of the state, providing a quality state parks system and providing enjoyable and sustainable outdoor recreation opportunities that educate and inspire current and future generations to serve as active stewards of Colorado natural resources.

Jess Beaulieu of Denver was appointed to serve as a representative of outdoor recreation and parks utilization. She is an active attorney and the manager of the University of Denver’s Animal Law Program. She is also a board member of the Colorado Environmental Film Festival, and an executive council member of the Colorado Bar Association Environmental Law Section. She studied Wildlife Ecology and Conservation at the University of Florida and spent time in Australia studying the impact of species such as dingoes and cane toads on ecosystems.

John (Jack) Murphy of Aurora was appointed to serve as a representative of outdoor recreation and parks utilization. He is a co-founder and president of Urban Wildlife Rescue, which provides humane solutions to wildlife conflicts, wildlife education and wildlife rehabilitation. He has also served on the Colorado Nongame Conservation and Wildlife Restoration board and the board of Colorado Animal Protectors. He has provided educational programs to the Wildlife Masters programs for the CSU Extension Service and was a co-founder and board member of the Colorado Council for Wildlife Rehabilitation.

Gary Skiba of Durango was appointed to serve as a representative of sportspersons, and a member West of the Continental Divide. Skiba worked as a wildlife biologist for the Colorado Division of Wildlife for 23-plus years, focusing on threatened and endangered species management. He retired from CDOW in 2010 and has since held positions with Great Old Broads for Wilderness, the La Plata County Humane Society, and New Mexico State Parks. He is currently the Wildlife Program Manager for the San Juan Citizens Alliance, a Durango based environmental advocacy organization.

Beaulieu, Murphy and Skiba replace commissioners Taishya Adams, Betsy Blecha and former Chair Carrie Besnette Hauser who attended their last commission meeting in Alamosa in June. At the meeting, CPW Director Jeff Davis expressed gratitude to the Parks and Wildlife Commission.



“I would like to recognize the commission and Madam Chair Hauser for your leadership over the last couple years,” Davis said. “I really appreciate all of you, who you are, who you represent, and how you represent them. This is a volunteer position with tons of workload, but this commission has shown up prepared and went above and beyond to represent their particular interests.”



LIVESTOCK INSPECTION

The State Board of Stock Inspection Commissioners makes rules regarding brand inspection and livestock laws and regulates fees for stock inspections. The board also sets service charges and procedures, administers the Estray Fund, licenses public livestock markets, and secures bond and surety on butchers and slaughters.

Natalie (Jody) Rogers of Yuma was appointed to serve as a representative of the confinement cattle industry. Rogers is the fourth generation to live and work on her family’s registered black Angus ranch near Yuma. The ranch is a seedstock operation where she and her family host an annual bull sale and raise hay and feed grains. She and her husband also own a small trucking enterprise.

She graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and previously owned an accounting and tax preparation business. She is the current secretary and second-term board member of Great Outdoors Colorado, with her seat representing the state’s agricultural interests. She is also a member of the Beef Board and serves on the Domestic Marketing Committee. She has also been involved with the Colorado Beef Council, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Cattlewomen, the Federation of State Beef Councils, Yuma County Cattlewomen’s Association and American National Cattlewomen.

Steven Wooten of Kim was appointed to serve as a representative of the non-confinement cattle industry. Wooten is the president of Beatty Canyon Ranch, Inc., a multi-generational cow-calf enterprise in the Purgatoire River Canyons of southeast Colorado. Purchased by his great-grandfather in 1929, Wooten’s family has been raising grass for cattle grazing on native pristine pastures ever since. Sustainability has guided their work — Beatty Canyon began a rotational grazing plan almost 30 years ago, with the primary focus on maximizing rest periods after grazing. They have diversified their operation in response to 25 years of drought period and the economics of beef ranching. Additionally, Wooten has a big game hunting enterprise, landscape stone sales and a modest vacation program. He and his wonderful wife of 46 years, Joy, have two daughters and sons-in-law and five grandchildren. Wooten has held multiple leadership positions, including as the president of Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, and served as 2021-2022 chairman of the board of U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef. He is the recipient of Denver Business Journal’s Trailblazer Award, Sand County Foundation’s Leopold Conservation Award and NCBA’s 2020 National and Region V Environmental Stewardship Awards.