Colo. Conservation Alliance wolf suit v CPW

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released five gray wolves onto public land in Grand County, Colorado on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Pictured is wolf 2303-OR. Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Wolves-main-image-for-press-release-2302-OR

The Colorado Conservation Alliance filed a lawsuit in Federal Court against the United States Fish and Wildlife Commission, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, Dan Gibbs in his capacity as the executive director of Colorado Department of Natural Resources, and Jeff Davis in his capacity as director of CPW on Dec. 14, 2023.

The CCA has challenged the defendants’ process for wolf introduction in the state of Colorado and said in a release, their legal challenge is two-fold. First, after review by wildlife experts and veterinarians, the CCA believes that the environmental impact statement (EIS) issued by USFWS supporting the 10(j) rule is significantly deficient under the requirements of the federal National Environmental Policy Act or NEPA and the Administrative Procedure Act or APA.

Second, the CCA further contends that the defendants’ process for wolf introduction violates NEPA and the APA because the defendants did not complete the environmental review process required under NEPA for the wolf introduction itself. While USFWS issued an EIS under NEPA — which the CCA believes is deficient in and of itself — designating Colorado’s wolf population as a nonessential, experimental population under the Endangered Species Act, this is limited to managing the species after introduction. The defendants did not conduct the environmental review process under NEPA for the action of taking an apex predator (the gray wolf) from a population hundreds of miles away and introducing it onto an entirely new landscape in Colorado.

WOLF RELEASE

Four days after the lawsuit was filed, CPW released gray wolves in the state without notifying landowners, livestock producers and other concerned individuals of the location of the releases. In a statement, CCA said at least five of the released wolves came from packs with a known history of chronic livestock depredation, which was first reported by The Fence Post magazine.

“It appears that this is in direct conflict with information the defendants provided to the Colorado public on wolf introduction, such as sections of the Wolf Restoration and Management Plan stating that “[n]o wolf should be translocated that has a known history of chronic depredation, and sourcing from geographic areas with chronic depredation events should not occur. This is already causing major issues for landowners and livestock producers, such as the depredation observed in North Park.”

As a result, on Dec. 22, 2023, the CCA moved the court for a preliminary injunction to halt the introduction of additional wolves in Colorado. The defendants, as well as various wildlife anti-use groups proposing to intervene in the case, filed legal arguments opposing the CCA’s motion on Jan. 5, 2024.

On Jan. 24, 2024, shortly after CCA filed its final legal arguments to stop additional introductions, CPW filed a notice with the court that they will not release any additional wolves in Colorado during this season. The notice provided that the earliest they would release additional wolves would be after Dec. 1, 2024. The lawsuit will now proceed without the potential of additional wolf releases occurring before Dec. 1, 2024.

CPW said in a release on Jan. 19, 2024, the agency has reached an agreement for up to 15 source wolves from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. These wolves will be captured on tribal lands between December 2024 and March 2025.

Tribal representatives will provide guidance to CPW on target packs, avoiding packs with what CPW called known active chronic depredation behavior.

According to CPW, the next releases will not occur until the Dec. 2024 through March 2025 capture season. Although the agency could release up to five more wolves this capture season according to its Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, the additional time will allow the agency to assess the releases in December and let CPW staff adjust to any increased workload of having wolves on the ground in Colorado, as well as allow time for the additional resources for CPW and the Colorado Department of Agriculture to support ranchers proposed in the governor’s budget to become effective July 1.

“After an incredibly successful first release of wolves from Oregon last month, our focus will be on refining our internal processes, continuing the work we’re already doing to bolster our staff expertise and honing our notification structure so the public is well informed regarding release efforts, while also balancing the need for the safety and security of staff and gray wolves,” Davis said.