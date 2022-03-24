Colo., foundation holds rodeos to support suicide prevention group

The Cowboys Forever Rodeo Foundation is a non profit event created to support the local suicide prevention group. This fun family-oriented rodeo is held on Friday nights at the Eagle County, Colorado, Fairgrounds. Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. with the grand entry. Kids will be entertained with mutton bustin’, a calf scramble and face painting. Saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, team roping, ladies breakaway, barrel racing, dolly ribbon roping, junior barrel racing and of course bull riding. We are happy to support youth rodeo contestants and our western culture. Events will be held June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 22 and Aug. 5 and 12. Contact Samantha Eckert at (970) 376-2232, email at cowboysforeverfoundation@gmail.com and visit the website at cowboysforeverfoundation.org. Food trucks on site as well as a bar. This is the place to be with family and friends on a Friday night!