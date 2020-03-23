Colo. governor defines critical businesses and service, including ag

Governor Jared Polis issued an order late yesterday directing all Colorado employers to reduce in-person work that takes place outside a private residence, except as permitted under this order, by at least 50 percent.

The order also works to define critical businesses and services, something we of course have been working on closely with many of you. Food and agriculture supply chains are clearly listed as critical business.

In brief, the order includes:

Critical Infrastructure definition of the following: “Food and plant cultivation, including farming crops, livestock, food processing and manufacturing, animal feed and feed products, rendering, commodity sales, and any other work critical to the operation of any component of the food supply chain.”

Critical Healthcare Operations include veterinary care and livestock services. There remains a limit on elective veterinary procedures to ensure sufficient PPE for human care.

Food and Agriculture supply chain items are included in Critical Manufacturing, including food processing for all foods and beverages; chemicals; medical equipment; and all other supporting business.

Farm and produce stands, and “establishments engaged in the retail sale of food,” are included in the Critical Retail section. This includes farmers markets. This section also includes all agricultural supply businesses.

Critical Services include important aspects of the Food and Agriculture supply chain, including storage and distribution.

I know you will likely continue to have many questions. Please continue reaching out to us at CDA — our team stands ready to assist you in any way we can.

Thank you for your ongoing partnership in this unprecedented situation. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information and guidance, also available on the CDA website.

Here’s to keeping food on the table, for everyone.

Kate Greenberg

Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture