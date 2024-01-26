Colo. lawmakers bring the heat on CPW leadership regarding wolf release

Sen. Dylan Roberts

Dylan Roberts

Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Gibbs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Jeff Davis, and CPW Assistant Director Reid DeWalt appeared before the joint agriculture committees this week during the agency’s SMART Act hearing.

Sen. Dylan Roberts, a Democrat lawmaker who represents Senate District 8, including Jackson, Summit, and Grand Counties, asked why the wolves released came from packs with recent depredation. Davis pointed out, “sometimes people forget these are carnivores,” a comment that drew criticism from Rep. Richard Holtorf, R- Akron, who called the reminder laughable. He also said there is a difference between depredation and chronic depredation.

Roberts asked Davis in a letter earlier in the week to either release a proposed rule defining chronic depredation or offer an explanation as to why the agency is unable to define the term.

Roberts asked DeWalt about the content of testimony he had previously made.

Roberts Dylan Roberts

“I was heartened to hear your testimony that day where you said comments such as regarding the notification of people in the surrounding area, ‘And the hope would be that the day of we call them and say we are releasing wolves in this area so it won’t be like a surprise. They’ll know that they’re in the area. We’ll do our best to make sure they know. Those relationships are super valuable to us with those landowners. We’re not going to pull a gotcha or surprise on anyone.'”

DeWalt admitted the notification Grand County Commissioners received was during previous meetings.

“And most importantly, were any landowners or ranchers that you referred to in your Sept. 12 testimony notified prior to the release on Dec. 18?”

DeWalt said he had personally notified the state director of the Bureau of Land Management, a major landowner in the area. DeWalt did admit “some of the testimony was accurate, and some did not accurately reflect the communication.”

Roberts also inquired about the exclusion of local media as well as the costs to CPW for the source wolves. DeWalt said there was no charge for the wolves, though there were helicopter fees.

“In our communities where this has now happened, there seems to be an extreme loss of trust and collaboration that used to exist between residents and CPW,” Roberts said. “And of course, this is controversial, and I agree with your comments about keeping your staff safe. That is not anything that I think is invalid. But there does seem to be a disconnect with what was promised and what happened, and when that happens, people lose trust. I’ve heard from constituents of mine across my district, and I know others on the panel have as well that they are going to close their gates. They don’t want to work with CPW officers anymore. They feel that there was a directive sent from higher up that those CPW officers couldn’t talk to anybody about this, they can’t talk to them about what the state is doing moving forward and that’s a concern. We need that local collaboration between private landowners, between outfitters, between both elected and non-elected officials and your department.”

Rep. Meghan Lukens represents Routt, Moffat, Eagle, and Rio Blanco counties and said there have been wolf sightings in her district. She described the CPW slow motion video of the release as one that was scary for the people in her district, and asked, knowing it isn’t part of the Wolf Management Plan, to release no more wolves on the Western Slope.

Lukens spoke about the pool coverage of the event and pointed out that many publications and outlets that have covered the initiative from the beginning were not only excluded from the event itself, but also from any and all press releases, video, and photos from pool reporters. This was the case with Steamboat Radio, various local newspapers, and The Fence Post magazine.

TRACKING MAPS

Lukens inquired about the Wolf Tracking Map, something CPW said has the ability to show where wolves have been. The map, according to CPW, currently, the collars are programmed to record a position every four hours. Once four locations have been recorded, the packet of four locations is then transmitted via satellite to CPW biologists. The frequency of both position recording and transmission of the data can be delayed by a number of factors such as dense cloud cover, closed terrain, etc. By looking at the data, CPW staff can learn where wolves have been, but they cannot tell where wolves are at a current point in time, nor can they predict where the wolves will go. To protect the wolves, specific GPS data will not be shared.



This map depicts watersheds where the 12 collared wolves in Colorado have been for the last month. A watershed is a geographic unit that drains water into a specific waterbody. These are also known as Hydrologic Unit Codes or HUCs. Information is shared at the HUC 10 level. Watersheds are the appropriate mapping unit to display wolf activity information because wolves are far more likely to use geographic features to affect their distribution than they are political boundaries. The HUC 10 scale provides detailed information that can help agricultural producers be informed of the general areas where wolf activity is known to exist without being too general (i.e. as a county level map would be), and also is not so specific so as to risk the protection of individual wolves, as a finer scale HUC 12 map would be.

In order for a watershed to indicate wolf activity, at least one GPS point from the wolf collars was recorded within the boundaries of the watershed. Simply because a watershed indicates wolf activity, it does not mean that a wolf or wolves are present throughout the entire watershed nor that they are currently in the watershed. For example, a wolf has not yet been located south of I-70, even though the watershed in which a wolf was detected spans both north and south of the Interstate.

CPW reserves the right to buffer maps that will be shared with the public if doing so protects wolf welfare during sensitive times of the year (e.g., mating season).

At this point, all known wolves in Colorado have functional GPS collars. This allows for an accurate depiction of the watersheds where wolves are known to be active. It should be expected that through immigration from other states and natural reproduction of pups, the proportion of wolves that have collars will be reduced over time. Therefore, the accuracy of this map will be diminished over time as the activity of uncollared wolves may not be included in this map.

Sen. Byron Pelton, R-Sterling, asked about the legality of a rancher shooting a wolf caught in the act of attacking cattle if the attack were at night, as the majority are. Davis said CPW and the attorney general are currently working to define that currently.

Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Dist. 58, brought forward the concerns of the livestock producers in the Gunnison area, telling the group they fear they are next and there is significant loss of trust and concern both from cattlemen, but also from the tribes in that area that feel their concerns are not being taken seriously.

Davis told the lawmakers CPW told ranchers about the window of releases and vowed to do a better job with future releases.