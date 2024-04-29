Colombia bans US beef due to bird flu

Colombia has banned U.S. beef products from certain states, the Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service and Reuters reported last week.

Colombia imposed the ban after avian influenza was found in dairy cattle, although it has not been found in beef cattle.

A USDA spokesman told The Hagstrom Report, “USDA continues to maintain its robust surveillance system that is designed to mitigate the spread of animal diseases, thereby protecting public health, and maintaining a safe food supply, including for meat, for domestic and international markets.”

“USDA’s HPAI (highly pathogenic avian infuenza) emergency response guidelines are available online on the APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) website,” the spokesman said.

“USDA remains committed to open and transparent communication about all developments related to the HPAI situation.”

The Denver-based U.S. Meat Export Federation said, “The restrictions Colombia has imposed on U.S. beef as a result of the recent highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) findings in lactating dairy cows have no scientific basis.”

“Colombia is the only country that has officially restricted imports of U.S. beef. USMEF is encouraged that the vast majority of our trading partners are following the science on this matter,” the meat export group.

“The United States is Colombia’s largest supplier of imported beef, and Colombia’s attempt to suspend beef imports from specific U.S. states is unworkable and misguided. It has created uncertainty for Colombian importers and their customers as well as their suppliers, and will greatly disrupt trade. USMEF appreciates the efforts of the U.S. government to address Colombian officials’ concerns and we are hopeful that this matter can be resolved as soon as possible.

“The U.S. exported about $40 million in beef and beef products to Colombia last year, so it is certainly an active market but represents a relatively small percentage of total exports (which were valued at nearly $10 billion in 2023).”