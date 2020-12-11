Coloradans appointed to historic preservation and fair boards

Colorado State Historic Preservation Review Board:

The Historic Preservation State Review Board approves national register nominations. The board also reviews the State Historic Preservation Officer’s recommendations for national landmarks and provides general advice, guidance and professional recommendations to the State Historic Preservation Officer in carrying out the duties and responsibilities authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act effective Jan. 1, 2021 for terms expiring Jan. 1, 2023:

John C. Gritts of Golden to serve as a member of the public, reappointed;

Michelle Slaughter, RPA of Edgewater to serve as a recognized professional in the field of prehistoric archaeology, reappointed;

Margaret Ann Van Ness of Golden to serve as a recognized professional in the field of historic archaeology, reappointed;

Jennifer Susan Wahlers, MHP of Denver to serve as a recognized professional in the field of architectural history, reappointed;

Robert Allen Nauman, PhD of Boulder to serve as a recognized professional in the field of architectural history, appointed;

Tina Bishop, RLA, ASLA of Denver to serve as a member of the public, appointed;

Jane Crisler, AIA, LEED AP, of Denver to serve as a recognized professional in the field of architecture, appointed;

Haley Harms of Otis to serve as a recognized professional in the field of history, appointed.

Colorado State Fair Authority Board of Commissioners:

The Colorado State Fair Authority Board of Commissioners is a corporate body, a political subdivision of the state. The board directs and supervises the Colorado State Fair and Industrial Exposition. The fair is held annually at Pueblo for the display of livestock and agricultural, horticultural, industrial, mining, recreational, educational and scientific products of the state of Colorado for terms expiring Nov. 1, 2024:

Erin Michalski of Breckenridge, an unaffiliated from the Western Slope and the Second Congressional District, and a member with substantial experience in agriculture or in the activities of 4-H clubs, appointed;

Nicole Weathers of Yuma, a Republican from the Fourth Congressional District, and a member with substantial experience in agriculture or in the activities of 4-H clubs, appointed.