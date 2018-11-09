Colorado Ag Show Pickup to help promote ag

The Colorado Farm Show is slated for Jan. 29-31, 2019, in Greeley, Colo. This year's theme is aimed to bring to light the importance of agriculture and the farm show to the state of Colorado with the theme "If you eat it, drink it or wear it, agriculture produced it."

One addition to the show this year is a pickup sponsored by John Elway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram that will be spotted in rural and metropolitan areas as it makes it way around the state. The truck, Erich Ehrlich said, will be spotted anywhere there is agriculture as part of promoting sustainable agriculture in Colorado and the farm show.

As part of the Colorado Farm Show, nine graduating high school seniors will be awarded a total of $21,000 to help with their higher education goals and expenses. Six $2,000 Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarships, two $4,000 renewable Colorado Farm Show Scholarships, and one $1,500 Carl Luther Memorial Scholarship will be awarded at a banquet in their honor on Jan. 24, 2019, at the Events Center at Island Grove Regional Park. This brings the total awarded scholarship dollars awarded by the Colorado Farm Show to over $210,000.

The Colorado Farm Show will again feature programming specific to beef, dairy, produce, sheep, equines, water issues, agricultural education and energy, among other topics. The program and schedule will soon be available on the group's website. ❖