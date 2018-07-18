Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame seeking nominations

The Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be Feb. 27, 2019. The induction ceremony celebrates commitment to agriculture of those nominated and selected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

If you know someone who has played an outstanding role in keeping Colorado's agriculture industry and its allied businesses among the best in the nation — now is the time to nominate them for induction to the Farm Credit Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame. This award is Colorado's only state-wide award recognizing outstanding individuals from all facets of agriculture for their lifetime achievement. Nominations are due Aug. 31, 2018 to the Colorado FFA Foundation office.

Applications are available from the Colorado FFA Foundation and may be requested by calling (719) 829-4483 or by downloading from the Foundation website, http://www.coloradoffafoundation.org (scroll to the bottom of the home page).

Portraits of all of the members of the hall of fame dating back to 1989 are on display in the foyer of the CoBank Center for Agricultural Education located on Colorado State University's ARDEC campus. The public is welcome to tour the CoBank Center and the Hall of Fame.

Take this opportunity to nominate that extraordinary individual — on behalf of yourself or your organization — whose unique contributions have helped shape Colorado's agriculture industry.

Please call the Colorado FFA Foundation, (719) 829-4483, or visit the Colorado FFA Foundation website for more information and nomination forms.