Colorado beef industry responds to Greeley, Colo.’s JBS beef plant temporary closure due to COVID-19

Today, JBS USA announced the temporary closure of the Greeley beef production facility until April 24, 2020, in response to coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). JBS took this step in close coordination with the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“While beef producers are committed to providing safe and abundant beef for families throughout Colorado, the nation, and the world, our first concern is ensuring the health and safety of Coloradans in stopping the spread of COVID-19. We were saddened to hear of the passing of two workers from the plant and our thoughts are with their families,” stated Colorado Cattlemen’s Association President Steve Wooten of Kim, Colo.

The United States Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration have repeatedly stated that food products are safe. Colorado Beef Council Chair Sallie Miller of Briggsdale, Colo., emphasizes, “The entire beef industry continues to provide consumers with a diversity of products they expect and is dedicated to working together to ensure food safety remains its top priority.”

Consumers can be confident that adequate supplies of beef are available in their grocery store of choice. “While consumers have recently experienced some products being sold out in stores, this was a result of a peak in consumer demand and supply chain disruptions,” said Mike Veeman, Colorado Livestock Association president.

Our organizations are concerned about the business environment surrounding COVID-19, especially that of all beef production sectors from the cow/calf producer to the processing plant. However, we remain resolute in our commitment to do our part to end this pandemic, while providing a safe and nutritious beef eating experience.