Colorado Brand Book coming soon

As 2022 comes to a close, the staff at the Colorado Brand Inspection Division of the Department of Agriculture are preparing year end reports of all reports of missing or stolen livestock in the state as well as preparing for the printing of the newest Colorado Brand Book.

Commissioner Chris Whitney said the numbers of missing and stolen stock reports vary in numbers, the protocol followed to assist producers is consistent. He said all missing or stolen livestock should be reported to brand inspectors immediately, as he said a cold trail is difficult to follow. He said he understands some producers may be hesitant to report missing or stolen animals, but he said fast reporting yields the most success, and if the cattle turn up, the report can be marked as resolved.

The Brand Office disseminates a Livestock Reported Missing or Stolen report monthly to all Brand Inspection Division personnel, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Livestock Association, county clerks, county sheriffs, the International Livestock Identification Association, the Livestock Marketing Association, and the Brand Board as well as making the report available to the public on their website. In cases of actual or suspected theft, brand inspectors and supervisors in surrounding states are also notified. As cattle are recovered, brand inspectors are notified to allow resources to be allocated elsewhere.

The Brand Inspection Division includes about 68 inspectors, supervisors, and staff serving the state’s 10 districts. In 2021, brand inspectors traveled over 1.1 million miles inspecting 4.6 million head of livestock and handled about 3,500 head of strays. The upcoming Colorado Brand Book will include the state’s 30,000-plus registered livestock brands.