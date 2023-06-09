Colorado Breed Bash brings youth exhibitors into the ring

BRUSH, Colo. — Youth from across Colorado’s cattle industry gathered June 3-4 at the Morgan County Fairgrounds for skill contests, cattle exhibition opportunities and practice for Junior Nationals.

In the Breed Bash’s salesmanship contest, teams of two made mock sale pitches about their animal to improve their communication skills.

In speech, they addressed the beef industry’s challenges and benefits; and in photography, their love for agriculture was captured through the camera lens.

The Quiz Bowl, filled with buzzer slaps and laughter, pitted randomly assigned youth teams in bracketed contests to test their cattle industry knowledge. Colorado youth participated from Craig to Las Animas.

Samantha Campbell of Eaton won the Colorado Breed Bash’s senior division photo contest with this whimsical picture of ribbons that she took when interning at the Kansas State Fair. Photo-from-SC-Senior-pic-champ-BB

The stiff competition continued in the all-breeds youth showmanship contest, followed by registered cattle exhibited in breed-specific shows. Judge Garrett Barton of Cheyenne, Wyo., then called back each breed Grand Champion to select the overall prize: Multi-Breed Supreme in female, bull and steer categories.

Breed Bash was a collaborative effort by junior advisors from Colorado’s Angus, Charolais, Hereford, Limousin, Shorthorn and Simmental associations. Numerous monetary patrons — including Summit-level sponsors AgRisk Advisors, the Morgan County commissioners, the National Western Stock Show and Trans Ova — aided the volunteers in putting on the event.

Courtesy exhibitor photos are available at https://BritImages.com or http://www.facebook.com/coloradobreedbash .

Breed Bash results include:

Photography

• Junior division: Mattie Chambers, champion; Landric Hansen, reserve champion.

• Intermediate division: Mataya Kraft, champion; Avery Kimble, reserve champion.

• Senior division: Samantha Campbell, champion; Jacee Sumpter, reserve champion.

Mattie Chambers of Pueblo won Colorado Breed Bash’s junior division photo contest with these calves running in sync in her pasture. Photo-from-MC-Junior-pic-champ-BB

Salesmanship

• Junior division: Easton and Sutton Hill, champion.

• Intermediate division: Paige Parker and Avery Kimble, champion; Tyla Thomas and Lear Hansen, reserve champion.

• Senior division: Jacee Sumpter and Mataya Kraft, champion; Cameron Frantz and Pinky Parker, reserve champion.

Speech

• Junior division: Mattie Chambers, champion; Landric Hansen, reserve champion.

• Intermediate division: Tyla Thomas, champion.

• Senior division: Blake Fabrizius, champion; Ty Kraft, reserve champion.

Quiz Bowl

Cameron Frantz, Lear Hansen and Cole Sumpter, champion team; and Blake Fabrizius, Reese Lock and Hazel Payne, reserve champion team.

Showmanship

• Judge: Garrett Barton

• Pee-Wee All-breeds Showmanship: Sutton Hill, champion; Charlea St. Louis, reserve champion.

• Junior All-breeds Showmanship: Trotter Thomas, champion; Easton Hill, reserve champion.

• Intermediate All-breeds Showmanship: Tyla Thomas, champion; Cashley Chambers, reserve champion

• Senior All-breeds Showmanship: Payton Voloshin, champion; Michael Voloshin, reserve champion

• Angus only – Colorado showman qualifying for Angus Junior Nationals: Clay Kraft, junior champion; Hazel Payne, junior reserve champion; Avery Kimble, intermediate champion; Mataya Kraft, intermediate reserve champion; Michael Voloshin, senior champion; and Ty Kraft, senior reserve champion.

In the multi-breed showmanship contest, winners were, from left, Charlea St. Louis, Sutton Hill, Easton Hill, Trotter Thomas, Cashley Chambers, Tyla Thomas, Michael Voloshin, Payton Voloshin and judge Garrett Barton. Brit Images – Colorado Breed Bash 2023 Colorado Livestock Photographer

MULTI-BREED OVERALL BREED BASH SUPREME

• Judge: Garrett Barton

OVERALL SUPREME HEIFER: Michael Voloshin with his Angus Supreme Female.

OVERALL SUPREME BULL: Samantha Campbell with her Hereford Supreme Bull.

OVERALL SUPREME STEER: Adley Blach with her Charolais Supreme Steer.

INDIVIDUAL BREED SHOWS

• Judge: Garrett Barton

Angus highlights

• Junior advisors: Cheri Kraft and Randall Rumsey.

• Bred & Owned Angus Bulls: Tristan Lutchka exhibited LA Renown Ferdinand 322, Grand Champion Bred & Owned Angus Bull; and La Incentive 123, Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Angus Bull.

• Owned Angus Heifers: Michael Voloshin exhibited Lazy JS Blackbird Zena 228, Grand Champion Angus Heifer, and Angus Supreme Female, and Overall Supreme Breed Bash Female. Ty Kraft exhibited Collison Georgina 1150, Reserve Grand Champion Angus Heifer, and Angus Reserve Supreme Female.

Charolais highlights

• Junior advisors: Mitch and Lea Rohr

• Charolais Heifers: Sutton Hill exhibited White Rose Kiki 229K, Grand Champion Charolais Heifer, and Charolais Supreme Female. Easton Hill exhibited White Rose Sweet Dreams 224K, Reserve Grand Champion Charolais Heifer, and Charolais Reserve Supreme Female.

• Charolais Steers: Adley Blach exhibited Cosmo, Grand Champion Charolais Steer and Overall Supreme Breed Bash Steer.

Hereford highlights

• Junior advisors: Chris Dias and Dr. Kristy Campbell.

• Hereford Heifers: Samantha Campbell exhibited KJ 745D Adora 528J ET, Grand Champion Hereford Heifer, and Hereford Supreme Female. Cashley Chambers exhibited McKinley, Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Heifer, and Hereford Reserve Supreme Female.

• Hereford Bulls: Samantha Campbell exhibited CSLC Mr Cash Baby KEL2, Grand Champion Hereford Bull, and Overall Supreme Breed Bash Bull.

Shorthorn highlights

• Junior advisor: Dr. Rick Leone

• Shorthorn Heifers: Cameron Frantz exhibited BSS Eclipse 10221, Grand Champion Shorthorn Heifer and Shorthorn Supreme Female. Paige Parker exhibited Reba, Reserve Grand Champion Shorthorn Heifer and Shorthorn Reserve Supreme Female.

• Shorthorn Steers: Cody Netherton exhibited Peakview MP 2216 ET, Grand Champion Shorthorn Steer.

• Shorthorn-Plus Heifers: Job Knight exhibited Firecracker Pop K202, Grand Champion Shorthorn-Plus Female.

• Shorthorn-Plus Steers: Donavyn West exhibited Augustas, Grand Champion Shorthorn-Plus Steer.

Simmental highlights

• Junior advisors: Paul and Nia Hill, and Susan Russell

• Simmental Heifers: Blake Fabrizius exhibited FABZ Kesha 101K, Grand Champion Simmental Heifer and Simmental Supreme Female. Payton Voloshin exhibiting KLER Ms 2059K, Reserve Grand Champion Simmental Heifer and Simmental Reserve Supreme Female.

• Simmental Pairs: Easton Hill exhibited KLER/HLL Rain Marie J33 and her calf, Grand Champion Simmental Cow/Calf Pair. Lear Hansen exhibited Helmsfarms Lil Mary 244J and her calf, Reserve Grand Champion Simmental Cow/Calf Pair.

• Simmental Bulls: Easton Hill exhibited HLL/KLER Leroy 301L, Grand Champion Simmental Bull.

• Percentage Simmental Heifers: Jason Diaz exhibited JPV Miss Hallie 4K ET, Grand Champion Percentage Simmental Heifer. Brandon Hill exhibiting K3 Katelyn F51, Reserve Grand Champion Percentage Simmental Heifer.

• Percentage Simmental Steers: Aden Young exhibited Otis of Fully Penelope, Grand Champion Percentage Simmental Steer.

All Other Breeds (AOB) highlights

• Limousin junior advisor: Julie Ochsner

• AOB Heifers (Chianina, Lim-Flex, Maintainer, Mini Hereford & Percentage Red Angus shown): Trotter Thomas exhibited CELL Keepin Kind 2038K (Lim-Flex), Grand Champion AOB Heifer and Supreme AOB Female. Tyla Thomas exhibited PCC JKSM Fantasy 506K ET (Lim-Flex), Reserve Grand Champion AOB Heifer and Reserve Supreme AOB Female.