Colorado Breed Bash to be help May 31-June 1

Breed Bash, Colorado’s multi-breed youth educational contests and registered cattle shows, will be on Saturday and Sunday, May 31 and June 1, 2025, at the Morgan County Fairgrounds in Brush.

It is designed to offer state-level competition, networking, and help prepare youth for junior regionals or nationals. Entries are now open at: https://showman.app/shows#/breed-bash-2025-c4ba.

The four educational contests — speech, salesmanship, photography and quiz bowl — and showmanship are free to all participants. There is a fee for the cattle shows and T-shirts. The regular entry deadline is May 10, and the final late-entry deadline is May 23.

The show judge is Matt Copeland of New Mexico.

Breed Bash is open to youth from Colorado or surrounding states.

Details are on http://www.facebook.com/ColoradoBreedBash .