Colorado bull rider moves to top of National Western Stock Show Rodeo standings

DENVER – Ty Wallace, from Collbran, Colo., has been coming to the National Western Stock Show for most of his life. He was a spectator here before he got to enter the bull riding at the rodeo.

Wallace joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2013 and has been entering this rodeo every chance he has gotten since then. He has had some success as well, earning nearly $8,000 in the Denver Coliseum a year ago and other checks before that.

This year, he competed during the nineth and 10th performances and on Tuesday night he became the first bull rider to last 8 seconds on two rides. He was 80 points on Monday afternoon, then came back Tuesday night and scored 86.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Gettin' It. Wallace now has 166.5 points on two rides and is very likely to be making the trip back here next Sunday to compete for a Denver Championship, a title he has yet to win and that he has wanted for a long time.

He has been among the best bull riders in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for much of his career. He qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, he was well on his way to his third trip to Las Vegas to compete for rodeo's championships, but a torn groin in August of that year saw him going home and healing. He started the 2017 season strong and finished third in the world standings.

His quest for a gold buckle got put on the back burner again in 2018 because of injuries. After competing here in January, it was time to go to Texas for the rest of the big winter rodeos. While he was at Fort Worth, he broke his right ankle putting him out of commission until July. Then, he had a sprained elbow and when that healed up, he ended up with fractured ribs.

He spent time at home ranching and doing everything he could to heal up. He has also been spending time in the gym to prepare for the 2019 season. A win at Denver would not just fulfill a lifelong goal, it would also give him a boost in this year's world standings.

Recommended Stories For You

Wallace wasn't the only man to ride two bulls here on Monday and Tuesday. Nathan Hatchel, a college student at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford is also looking good for Denver's final round. He has a total score of 163 points. Hatchel is also competing in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association and is second in the Central Plains Region standings. If he remains in that position he will qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., next June.

The PRCA and WPRA portion of the National Western will continue on Wednesday with two performances at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

The following are results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

Tenth Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Dantan Bertsch, Eastend, Saskatchewan, 85 points on Calgary Stampede's Young Carma. 2, Yance Day, Tahlequah, Okla., 80. 3, (tie) Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., and Grant Denny, Minden, Nev., 79.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Slammer Powers, Sonora, Texas, 4.2. 2, Derek Stewart, San Angelo, Texas, 4.3. 3, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 4.6. 4, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 4.8.

Team Roping: 1, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 4.5 seconds. 2, Chase Wiley, Charlotte, Texas, and Joel Galvan Jr., Cotulla, Texas, 5.0. 3, Manny Egusquiza Jr., Marianna, Fla., and Dustin K. Searcy, Weatherford, Texas, 5.6. 4, Doyle Hoskins, Prunedale, Calif., and Ben Gambrell, Stephenville, Texas, 5.9.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (three rides) 1, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 80 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo's Mr. Classic Equine Draft. 2, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 78. 3, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 75.

Tie-Down Roping: (three times) 1, Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 10.4. 2, Jase Staudt, Nathrop, Colo., 12.8. 3, Wyatt Uptain, Craig, Colo., 21.9.

Barrel Racing: 1, Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., 15.38 seconds. 2, K.L. Spratt, Lysite, Wyo., 15.52. 3, Carley Cervi, Roggen, Colo., 15.58. 4, Elizabeth Ellis, Yuma, Colo., 15.64.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo., 86.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Gettin' It. 2, Nathan Hatchel, Weatherford, Okla., 82.

Current Leaders –

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 88 points on Calgary Stampede's Added Money. 2, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 87.5. 3, Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D., 85. 4, Kash Wilson, Gooding, Idaho, 84.5. 4, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., and Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 83.5. (second round) 1, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 86.5 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo's High Rollin Sidney. 2, Dantan Bertsch, Eastend, Saskatchewan, 85. 3, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Min., 84.5. 4, (tie) Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., and Blaine Kaufman, Pretty Prairie, Kan., 84. (total on two) 1, Shadbolt, 168. 2, (tie) Colletti, and Biglow, 167. 4, Bertsch, 165.5.

Steer Wrestling: (first round) 1, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 3.5 seconds. 2, (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., and Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 3.6 each. 4, (tie) Cole McNamee, Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and Dru Melvin, Hebron, Neb., 3.8. (second round) 1, (tie) Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala.; Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.; and Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla.; 3.7 each. 4, Cole Edge, Duncan, Okla., 3.8. (total on two) 1, Duvall, 7.2. 2, Irwin, 8.0. 3, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 8.1. 4, Dru Melvin, 8.2.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, (tie) Coleman Proctor, Yukon, Okla., and Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas; and Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla.; 4.1 each. 3, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.3. 4, Luke Brown, Rockdale, S.C., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 4.5. (second round) 1, Casey Tew, Billings, Mont., and Jerren Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 3.8 seconds. 2, Brenten Hall, Stephenville, Texas, and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 3.9. 3, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 4.1. 4, Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., and Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas, 4.4. (total on two) 1, Clay Tryan and Travis Graves, 9.3. 2, Smith and Long, 9.5. 3, J.B. James, Jr., Bennett, Colo., and Brock Hanson, Bennett, Colo., 13.0. 4, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 14.9.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Zeke Thurston, big Valley, Alberta, Canada, 83 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Fringe Benefit. 2, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 82. 3, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 81.5. 4, Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 81. (second round) 1, (tie) Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, on Summit Pro Rodeo's Goodnight Trail, and Hawkins Boyce, Malad, Idaho, on Cervi Brothers Rodeo's Redial, 85 points each. 3, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5. 4, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, and Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 81.5. (total on two) 1, Spencer Wright, 166. 2, Boyce, 163. 3, Wyatt Casper, 162.5. 4, Rusty Wright, 162.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 7.7 seconds. 2, Brandon Neugebauer, La Junta, Colo., 8.3. 3, Cooper Matt Kyle Dickens, Loveland, Colo., 9.1. 2, Trenton Smith, Bigfoot, Texas, 9.2. 3, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 10.1. 4, Treg Schaack, Stinnett, Texas, 10.6. (second round) 1, Cole Bailey, Okmulgee, Okla., 7.9. 2, Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., 8.1. 3, Joey Dickens, Loveland, Colo., 8.5. 4, Bo Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho, 8.7. (total on two) 1, Martin, 16.7. 2, Brody Stallard, Fort Sumner, N.M., 18.6. 3, Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 18.8. 4, Joey Dickens, 19.3.

Barrel Racing: 1, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 15.26 seconds. 2, (tie) Shelley Morgan, Canton, Texas, and Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 15.30. 4, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 15.39. (second round) 1, Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas, 15.23. 2, Chris Gibson, Windsor, Colo., 15.35. 3, Jennifer Sharp, 15.37. 4, (tie) Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., AND Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., 15.38. (total on two) 1, Sharp, 30.63. 2, Miller, 30.76. 3, Lord, 30.78. 4, Lockhart, 30.82.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Nevada Newman, Melstone, Mont., 86.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Turnabout. 2, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 85 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo's HtTR. 3, Stetson Wright, Beaver, Utah, 84.5. 4, Jordan Hansen, Ponoka, Alberta, 83.5. (second round) 1, Dillon James Tyner, Eaton, Colo., 89 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Grey Denim. 2, Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo., Bart Miller, Pleasanton, Neb., 85. 3, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 84. 4, Tyler Hessman, Beaver, Okla., 82. (total on two) 1, Wallace, 166.0. 2, Nathan Hatchel, Weatherford, Okla., 163. (on one) 3, Tyner, 89. 4, Nevada Newman, 86.5.